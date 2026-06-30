Private Antitrust Litigation In Europe

Private antitrust litigation continues to evolve across Europe, with recent court decisions shaping the landscape for both follow-on damages claims and standalone competition disputes. Key rulings from German and EU courts are establishing new boundaries for bundled cartel claims, evidence access standards, and jurisdictional questions that will impact how parties pursue competition-related remedies.

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