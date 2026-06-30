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30 June 2026

Private Antitrust Litigation In Europe

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Private antitrust litigation continues to evolve across Europe, with recent court decisions shaping the landscape for both follow-on damages claims and standalone competition disputes. Key rulings from German and EU courts are establishing new boundaries for bundled cartel claims, evidence access standards, and jurisdictional questions that will impact how parties pursue competition-related remedies.
Worldwide Antitrust/Competition Law
Ozan Akyurek,Eric Barbier de La Serre,Antonio Canales
+12 Authors
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Private antitrust litigation has steadily gained prominence in Europe, whether as follow-on damages claims from governmental enforcement actions, or as standalone competition claims pursued in litigation and arbitration among private parties.

2026

Bundled Cartel Damages Claims: German Federal Court of Justice Sets Boundaries

CJEU Clarifies the Standard for Accessing Evidence in Competition Damages Cases

2025

Germany to Facilitate the Collective Pursuit of Antitrust Damages Claims

CJEU Ruling on Asymmetric Jurisdiction Clause Validity—Towards (un)Certainty?

 

For more information on developments in private antitrust litigation in Europe see www.jonesday.com as well as our series of podcasts

JONES DAY TALKS®: Private Antitrust Litigation in Europe: The Big PictureFranceGermanyItalyNetherlandsSpain.

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Ozan Akyurek
Ozan Akyurek
Photo of Eric Barbier de La Serre
Eric Barbier de La Serre
Photo of Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Photo of Antonio Canales
Antonio Canales
Photo of Sébastien Champagne
Sébastien Champagne
Photo of Nicholas Cotter
Nicholas Cotter
Photo of Yvan Desmedt
Yvan Desmedt
Photo of Elie Kleiman
Elie Kleiman
Photo of Eileen Lagathu
Eileen Lagathu
Photo of Raimundo Ortega
Raimundo Ortega
Photo of Lamberto Schiona
Lamberto Schiona
Photo of Dieter Strubenhoff
Dieter Strubenhoff
Photo of Gerjanne Te Winkel
Gerjanne Te Winkel
Photo of Mario Todino
Mario Todino
Photo of Johannes P. Willheim
Johannes P. Willheim
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