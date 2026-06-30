- within Strategy topic(s)
Private antitrust litigation has steadily gained prominence in Europe, whether as follow-on damages claims from governmental enforcement actions, or as standalone competition claims pursued in litigation and arbitration among private parties.
2026
Bundled Cartel Damages Claims: German Federal Court of Justice Sets Boundaries
CJEU Clarifies the Standard for Accessing Evidence in Competition Damages Cases
2025
Germany to Facilitate the Collective Pursuit of Antitrust Damages Claims
CJEU Ruling on Asymmetric Jurisdiction Clause Validity—Towards (un)Certainty?
For more information on developments in private antitrust litigation in Europe see www.jonesday.com as well as our series of podcasts
JONES DAY TALKS®: Private Antitrust Litigation in Europe: The Big Picture, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]