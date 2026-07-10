Ten Minute Interview: Reducing Transaction Risk (Video)

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Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Rob Nederhood, partner in Foley’s Transactions Practice Group, for a 10-minute interview on how family offices can reduce risk in M&A transactions. During the session, Rob explains what a thorough due diligence process should look like for family office buyers, including the importance of evaluating long-term business durability, specialized risk areas, and key person dependencies. They also cover how engaging the right transactional advisors early can help identify critical issues, improve negotiation outcomes, and reduce overall transaction risk, as well as how representation and warranty insurance can be used to manage post-closing exposure, facilitate cleaner deal structures, and enhance competitiveness in sale processes.
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