Did You Know That The Tax Benefits Of Contributing Property To A Charity Are Often Greater Than Donating Cash?

Content by Jim Duffy

The key advantage lies in the ability to avoid paying capital gains taxes on appreciated assets, such as real estate, stocks, or other investments. A donor can generally claim a charitable deduction for the full fair market value of the property. By contrast, if a donor sells these assets and contributes the sale proceeds, the donor would incur capital gains tax on the appreciation which would decrease the benefit of the deduction to the donor. However, when the property is donated directly to a qualified charity, the donor can bypass this tax liability.

For example, if a donor has stock worth $100,000 that they originally purchased for $50,000 in 2019 and they sold it in 2024 and contributed the $100,000 to charity that same year, the donor would have $50,000 of capital gain and a $100,000 charitable deduction. The donor is subject to a 20% federal capital gains tax (and potentially state tax) on the capital gain of at least $20,000. If we assume that the donor is in the 35% federal income tax bracket, the charitable deduction can save him $35,000 for a net tax benefit of $15,000 ($35,000- $20,000). By contrast, if the donor contributed the stock, they would have no tax but still be entitled to deduct the full $100,000 charitable deduction resulting in tax savings of $35,000.

The contrast is even greater if you compare a gift of cash that was earned as wages or business income because that income is taxed at higher ordinary income tax rates. Assuming the donor is subject to a 35% federal income tax rate, the charitable deduction would simply shelter the tax on the amount of income that is given away ($35,000 tax – $35,000 deduction benefit).

There can be limitations on the deductibility of appreciated property depending on the nature of the charity receiving the donation and whether the value of the gift would exceed certain percentages of the donor's income, e.g. 30%. Accordingly, advance planning is advisable for significant gifts.

Bottom Line: Donating property to a charity can offer enhanced tax advantages compared to giving cash making it an appealing option for those with appreciated assets.

"I always wondered why somebody didn't do something about that. Then I realized I was somebody."– Lily Tomlin

