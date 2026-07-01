The Week In Weed: June 26, 2026

The DEA's upcoming rescheduling hearings have sparked controversy over witness selection, while the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling on cannabis users' gun rights forces federal agencies to reconsider longstanding regulations. Meanwhile, reality TV's most famous survival competition draws the line at allowing cannabis use on set.

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Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have a look at who’s invited to the DEA’s rescheduling hearings. We note that the Supreme Court has opined on guns and cannabis. There are new regulations as a result of this opinion. And finally, if you want to be a Survivor, you need to leave your weed at home.

DEA HEARING

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding hearings beginning next week on moving cannabis (all of it, not just medical) to Schedule III, from its current place on Schedule I. Feelings run high on this issue. Obviously, the cannabis industry would very much like this to happen, and so it was no surprise that they were up in arms over the fact that only opponents of the move were invited to testify. To add insult to injury, not only will the hearing not be televised, it won’t be livestreamed or broadcasted in any way. And no one can make any audio or video recording of it. Although if you’d like to come to DC and hang out for a couple of weeks, you can attend in person.

GUNS AND GANJA

Late last week, the Supreme Court weighed in on the question of whether cannabis users can be allowed to own guns. The answer, in a 9-0 ruling (rare!) was YES. The justices stated that to prohibit categorically those who use cannabis from owning a gun is unconstitutional. See the full opinion here.

NEW GUN REGULATIONS

A new legal interpretation from the Supremes means current regulations will need to change. And the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on it.

AND FINALLY

If you think the OG reality competition show Survivor would be better with cannabis, you’re not alone. Winner Ethan Zohn recently revealed that he tried to get the producers to allow the plant, but to no avail, due to local laws forbidding it. So we’ll just have to wonder if the contestants would be more mellow or more paranoid…

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week!

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