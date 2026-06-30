HDCP Sign To Post For THC Sales In Tennessee

Tennessee state law requires that businesses post a warning sign for retail sales of hemp derived cannabinoid products (HDCP). We have not seen an official sign published by the state.

We recommend printing the PDF at this link on regular paper. The warning states:

Hemp Derived Cannabinoid products may be intoxicating and cause impairment.

May we ask a rhetorical question? Isn’t that why people drink THC?

Reminds us of one of our favorite songs from PBS Kids, Read the Signs:

The signs are all around

Tell what, you need to know

They're "One Way"

To get you where you wanna go

You Can Read the Signs

The rule requires:

HDCP retail licensees must post, in a conspicuous location, a warning sign that informs customers that HDCPs may be intoxicating and cause impairment. The letters comprising the word “WARNING” shall be highlighted black lettering, and “WARNING” should be larger than all other lettering on the sign. The size of the sign shall be approximately thirteen inches (13″) by nine and one-half inches (9½″).

Until the ABC provides more guidance, we recommend posting the warning sign at the bar, perhaps with the pregnancy warning sign.

Although the law requires the sign to be printed on 13 by 9.5 inch paper, we believe posting the attached on regular 8.5 by 11 inch paper is much better than nothing.