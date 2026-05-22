Update – Governor Spanberger Vetoes Adult-Use Cannabis Bill

Yesterday, Governor Spanberger vetoed HB642/SB542, dashing the hopes of legislators and cannabis advocates alike and yet again casting uncertainty on the future of adult-use cannabis in the Commonwealth.

As we discussed in our earlier post, the Governor had until May 22, 2026, to act on the legislation after the legislature rejected her proposed amendments and returned the original bill to her desk. Rather than sign the bill or allow it to become law without her signature, the Governor chose to exercise her veto authority.

In her official veto statement, Governor Spanberger stated that the bill “would establish a retail marketplace for cannabis products without the timeline, structure, or resources to be successfully implemented.” While affirming that she shares the legislature’s “goal of establishing a safe, legal, and well-regulated cannabis retail marketplace in the Commonwealth,” the Governor emphasized that “it is critical that we incorporate lessons learned by other states and ensure that our regulatory framework is fully prepared to provide strong oversight from day one.” She specifically called for “clear enforcement authority and sufficient resources for compliance, testing, and inspections, and robust tools to crack down on bad actors who continue to profit from the illicit market.”

The bill’s sponsors, Senator Lashrecse Aird and Delegate Paul Krizek, were highly critical of the Governor’s decision. In a joint statement, Aird and Krizek declared “[t]he Governor’s veto ignores the reality that cannabis is already being sold everyday across Virginia. The only question is whether we as leaders will finally ensure those sales occur within a legal, regulated market or continue turning a blind eye to a booming illicit market while pretending to be outraged by its existence.” They further stated that “[t]he General Assembly provided Virginia with an opportunity to lead on this issue, but instead this veto prolongs uncertainty and provides comfort to those profiting from the illicit market. This veto and its consequences belong to the Governor and Governor alone.”

With the veto now final, legislators who have championed cannabis reform in the Commonwealth will have to go back to the drawing board next session. Whether the Governor and legislature can bridge their differences remains to be seen. But for now, Virginia’s long-awaited legal cannabis retail market will have to wait at least another year.