Federal Cannabis Rescheduling: What Oklahoma OMMA Businesses Need To Know

On April 23, 2026, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche signed a final order moving FDA-approved marijuana drug products and state-licensed medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

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Important Notice: Fast-Moving Regulatory Issue The information in this post is current only as of the publish date noted above. Federal cannabis rescheduling is a rapidly evolving area, and additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and other agencies is expected in the coming weeks and months. Several of the items discussed below (including the scope of Section 280E relief, the application of import/export rules, and the application process for non-dispensary license types) remain unsettled. You should not rely on this post alone; it is critical to seek individualized legal and tax advice.

On April 23, 2026, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche signed a final order moving FDA-approved marijuana drug products and state-licensed medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. The AG’s order became effective 5 days later, when it was published in the Federal Register on April 28th. Additionally, for the first time since 1970, the federal government has now drawn a legal distinction between medical marijuana and recreational marijuana.

For Oklahoma’s roughly 4,000 OMMA-licensed dispensaries, growers, processors, transporters, and laboratories, this is the most consequential federal cannabis policy change since SQ788. However, it also carries significant ambiguity. This post walks through what is currently known, what is currently unknown, and what we recommend OMMA licensees do over the next 60 days to position themselves for the most favorable outcome under whichever direction the implementation guidance takes.

What the April 23 Final Order Actually Did

The order is narrow in scope and broad in significance. It does not federally legalize marijuana. Recreational marijuana, unlicensed bulk marijuana, and synthetic THC remain in Schedule I. The order applies only to:

FDA-approved drug products containing marijuana; and

Marijuana “in any form covered by a state medical marijuana license”; which, in Oklahoma, means product produced, processed, transported, tested, and dispensed under an OMMA commercial license.

The order was issued under the Acting Attorney General’s authority at 21 U.S.C. § 811(d), which permits rescheduling outside the ordinary administrative rulemaking process when necessary to comply with U.S. obligations under the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. A separate, parallel administrative hearing process is set to begin June 29, 2026, to consider broader rescheduling (including the eventual movement of recreational marijuana to Schedule III) but that process is independent of the medical rescheduling already in effect.

The full text of the DOJ Final Order is available here, and the DOJ’s accompanying press release provides additional context. OMMA’s preliminary statement is available on its news page.

Key Dates to Remember April 23, 2026 : DOJ Final Order signed

: DOJ Final Order signed April 28, 2026 : Federal Register publication; rescheduling effective

: Federal Register publication; rescheduling effective April 29, 2026 : DEA Medical Marijuana Dispensary Registration Portal opens

: DEA Medical Marijuana Dispensary Registration Portal opens June 27, 2026 : Approximate close of the 60-day expedited DEA registration window

: Approximate close of the 60-day expedited DEA registration window June 29, 2026: Separate DEA administrative hearing on broader rescheduling begins

Section 280E Relief: The Headline Tax Change

The single largest immediate impact for Oklahoma medical marijuana licensees is the removal of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E as a barrier to ordinary business deductions.

Section 280E disallows deductions and credits for any business “trafficking” in a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance. Because marijuana sat in Schedule I for over five decades, every OMMA licensee has historically been barred from deducting rent, payroll, marketing, professional fees, and most other ordinary operating expenses on federal returns. The result has been effective federal tax rates that often exceed 70% of net income.

With state-licensed medical marijuana now in Schedule III, that barrier is gone. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS confirmed this in a joint announcement on April 23, 2026, stating that “rescheduling generally removes section 280E as a bar to claiming deductions and credits for businesses that as a result of the Final Order no longer traffic in Schedule I or II controlled substances under the CSA.”

Key Clarification from OMMA The 280E removal applies to all Oklahoma medical marijuana licensees, regardless of whether they pursue DEA registration. OMMA’s April 28, 2026 corrected notice expressly states that “the 280E tax burden is removed for state medical marijuana licensed businesses, regardless of whether they pursue a DEA license.” Tax counsel should confirm application to specific facts.

The Full-Year Transition Rule

Treasury and IRS also confirmed that forthcoming guidance is expected to include a transition rule under which “rescheduling generally will be considered to first apply for a business’s full taxable year that includes the effective date of the Final Order.” For most OMMA licensees, this means 280E relief is expected to apply to the entire 2026 tax year, not merely to activity occurring on or after April 28.

This is a meaningful planning point. Operators paying quarterly estimated taxes should work with their CPAs immediately to recalculate 2026 estimates based on the assumption that ordinary deductions are now allowable for the full year. Overpayments can be substantial.

Retroactive Relief for Prior Years: Possible but Not Confirmed

The DOJ Final Order took the unusual step of encouraging the Secretary of the Treasury to consider providing “retrospective relief from Section 280E liability for taxable years in which a state licensee operated under a state medical marijuana license.”

This language is significant but is not a directive. Treasury operates independently of DOJ, and the IRS has not yet committed to retroactive relief. The April 23 Treasury/IRS press release addressed only the forward-looking transition rule and was silent on prior years.

If retroactive relief is granted, Oklahoma medical marijuana operators could potentially file amended returns for open tax years (generally the prior three years, though longer in some circumstances) and recover substantial 280E-driven overpayments. The financial stakes are enormous, but the likelihood and scope remain unconfirmed.

Protective Refund Claims Per IRS guidance, taxpayers can preserve their position on prior years by filing a protective claim for refund before the statute of limitations runs, which preserves the right to receive a refund without forcing a premature dispute. Operators with material 280E exposure in 2022, 2023, or 2024 should discuss protective claims with their tax advisor in the near term, statutes of limitations continue to run regardless of whether retrospective IRS guidance materializes.

DEA Registration: The 60-Day Window

On April 29, 2026, the DEA opened its Medical Marijuana Dispensary Registration Portal. OMMA’s release announcing the portal is available here.

Per the DOJ Final Order, applications submitted within 60 days of the Federal Register publication date receive expedited treatment: the DEA Administrator has committed to processing those applications within six months, and applicants may continue operating lawfully under their state license during the pendency of federal review. The publication date was April 28, 2026, which places the 60-day expedited window closing on or about June 27, 2026.

What the DEA Application Requires

OMMA has confirmed that the online application consists of seven sections: (1) personal/business information; (2) activity (substances to be handled); (3) state license information; (4) liability questions covering criminal and disciplinary history; (5) compliance information including suppliers, repackaging plans, and standard operating procedures; (6) payment; and (7) submission. The application currently requires payment of a $794 application fee.

The application is intentionally streamlined for state-licensed applicants. Under the Final Order, the DEA must accept an applicant’s existing state medical marijuana license as “conclusive evidence” that the applicant is authorized to operate under state law. The DEA may also accept compliance with state security, labeling, packaging, and disposal standards in lieu of separate federal requirements, subject to the warning label required by 21 U.S.C. § 825(c).

Pros and Cons of DEA Registration

OMMA has not taken a formal position on whether licensees should register. The April 28 corrected release is explicit that “dispensaries choosing not to participate may continue to operate in accordance with the existing regulatory framework in Oklahoma and may still be eligible for potential tax breaks.” That language reflects the current state of the rules, not a recommendation in either direction.

Arguments in favor of registering within the 60-day window:

Locked-in expedited review. Applications submitted by approximately June 27, 2026 must be processed within six months, and the licensee may continue operating under state authority during review. Late applicants forfeit both protections.

Applications submitted by approximately June 27, 2026 must be processed within six months, and the licensee may continue operating under state authority during review. Late applicants forfeit both protections. Federal recognition as a legitimate medical practitioner. The DOJ Final Order treats DEA-registered state licensees as the federally lawful supply chain for medical marijuana. Registration provides an unambiguous federal status that may matter for banking relationships, payment processing, federal contracting, insurance, and access to the federal regulatory benefits being developed.

The DOJ Final Order treats DEA-registered state licensees as the federally lawful supply chain for medical marijuana. Registration provides an unambiguous federal status that may matter for banking relationships, payment processing, federal contracting, insurance, and access to the federal regulatory benefits being developed. Optionality on interstate commerce. The Final Order amends 21 CFR § 1312.30 to bring state-licensed medical marijuana within the import/export permit framework that already governs other Schedule III substances. Whether and how interstate commerce will actually open is a separate question, but only DEA registrants will be positioned to participate when it does.

The Final Order amends 21 CFR § 1312.30 to bring state-licensed medical marijuana within the import/export permit framework that already governs other Schedule III substances. Whether and how interstate commerce will actually open is a separate question, but only DEA registrants will be positioned to participate when it does. Insulation against future guidance. Several open questions (including how Treasury, FinCEN, the FDA, and SBA will treat state-licensed cannabis operators going forward) may resolve in ways that condition certain benefits on DEA registration. CANNRA’s overview notes that “more details are needed about how DEA and states will communicate and coordinate.” The cautious posture is to register now and preserve full optionality.

Arguments against registering, or for waiting:

Federal compliance overlay. Registration brings the licensee under DEA inspection authority, federal record-keeping obligations (a two-year minimum), and federal reporting requirements. The DEA has indicated it will accept state records to the maximum extent permissible, but the federal layer is real.

Registration brings the licensee under DEA inspection authority, federal record-keeping obligations (a two-year minimum), and federal reporting requirements. The DEA has indicated it will accept state records to the maximum extent permissible, but the federal layer is real. Direct cost. The $794 application fee is the published initial cost. Annual renewal fees and the standard DEA Schedule III fee structure for manufacturers, distributors, and dispensers will apply in addition. Final, published Oklahoma-specific fee details should be confirmed via the DEA portal at the time of filing.

The $794 application fee is the published initial cost. Annual renewal fees and the standard DEA Schedule III fee structure for manufacturers, distributors, and dispensers will apply in addition. Final, published Oklahoma-specific fee details should be confirmed via the DEA portal at the time of filing. Single Convention purchase-and-resale mechanism. The Final Order requires the DEA to operate a nominal purchase-and-resale system for marijuana crops to satisfy treaty obligations. Registered manufacturers must store crops in a facility to which DEA maintains access until the transaction is complete. The operational impact of this requirement is not yet clear.

The Final Order requires the DEA to operate a nominal purchase-and-resale system for marijuana crops to satisfy treaty obligations. Registered manufacturers must store crops in a facility to which DEA maintains access until the transaction is complete. The operational impact of this requirement is not yet clear. State-license linkage risk. A DEA registration auto-suspends, is revoked, or expires whenever the underlying state license does. This is largely a non-issue for compliant operators but does mean that any OMMA enforcement action carries an automatic federal consequence.

CLF’s Recommendation on DEA Registration

Register Defensively Within the 60-Day Window Cantrell Law Firm recommends that OMMA-licensed dispensaries, and other commercial license types as additional DEA guidance is issued, submit a DEA registration application within the 60-day expedited window (on or before approximately June 27, 2026), absent specific countervailing reasons identified through individualized counsel. This recommendation is grounded in risk management rather than a flat assessment that registration is “required.” DEA registration is not currently mandatory, and OMMA has confirmed that non-registrants may continue operating under state law. However, the full implications of rescheduling (particularly with respect to interstate commerce, banking relationships, future tax guidance, and SBA and FDA treatment of state-licensed operators) will not be known until additional guidance is issued by Treasury, FinCEN, FDA, SBA, and DEA itself. Several of those agencies have not yet indicated whether participation in particular benefits will be conditioned on DEA registration. Filing within the 60-day window costs $794 and produces an application that the DEA must process within six months while the licensee continues operating under state authority. Declining to file forfeits both the expedited window and the optionality that registration may preserve. On the current record, the asymmetry favors registration.

Impact on Growers, Processors, Transporters, Laboratories

The DEA’s April 29 portal launch and OMMA’s April 28 release apply specifically to dispensaries. OMMA has stated that “OMMA will share updates for other commercial license types and patients as more guidance becomes available.”

The DOJ Final Order itself, however, contemplates DEA registration pathways for manufacturers (which encompasses Oklahoma growers and processors) and distributors, in addition to dispensers. The CANNRA overview cited by OMMA confirms that “manufacturers, distributors, and dispensers in state-regulated programs who want to participate will need to register with the DEA.” Application materials, fee structures, and timing for non-dispensary license types are expected but not yet published.

Growers, processors, transporters, and testing laboratories should monitor OMMA’s news page closely and consult counsel as soon as parallel application materials are released. The same 60-day expedited-review framework is expected to apply once the corresponding DEA pathway is opened, but operators should not assume identical timing.

Vertically Integrated Operators Take Note The DOJ Final Order contemplates separate DEA registrations for manufacturer (grower/processor), distributor, and dispenser activities. Vertically integrated Oklahoma operators are likely to need multiple federal registrations for each licensed activity. Map your existing OMMA licenses against the federal categories now so that, when the corresponding DEA pathways open, you can move quickly.

Interstate Commerce: Possible, Not Definite

One of the most-asked questions among Oklahoma operators is whether rescheduling permits shipping product across state lines. The short answer remains no, with important nuances.

The Final Order does not create immediate interstate commerce in medical marijuana. State-licensed medical marijuana, although now in Schedule III, remains subject to import and export permit requirements under 21 CFR § 1312.30, which the order specifically amends to add medical marijuana to the list of nonnarcotic Schedule III–V substances subject to those requirements. Translation: even between two states with reciprocal medical programs, an interstate shipment requires a federal permit that has not yet been operationalized.

The CANNRA overview acknowledges that “interstate commerce and trade may occur” and that the order “outlines import and export processes that could be used for commerce across governments,” but the practical infrastructure is not yet established.

Do Not Ship Product Across State Lines Until DEA establishes the operational permit infrastructure for medical marijuana imports and exports, shipping product across state lines remains a federal violation, even between two medical-program states. The question of whether rescheduling weakens state authority to bar out-of-state operators or product is discussed in commentary but has not yet been resolved by any court or agency. Litigation challenging state residency requirements and import bans is widely expected, but no test case has been filed. Operators should treat this as a question to monitor, not a basis for current planning.

What the Order Does Not Change

Several important categories are explicitly outside the Final Order’s reach:

Recreational marijuana remains Schedule I. (Oklahoma has no adult-use program, so this distinction is largely academic for in-state operators but matters for any MSO with operations in adult-use states.)

remains Schedule I. (Oklahoma has no adult-use program, so this distinction is largely academic for in-state operators but matters for any MSO with operations in adult-use states.) Unlicensed bulk marijuana, marijuana extracts not yet incorporated into FDA-approved drugs, and synthetic THC remain Schedule I.

remain Schedule I. Federal criminal penalties for marijuana are unchanged, and existing federal marijuana convictions are not expunged.

are unchanged, and existing federal marijuana convictions are not expunged. FDA jurisdiction over food and dietary supplement claims is unchanged. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act continues to apply, and FDA has not established a safety standard for cannabinoids in food outside of approved drugs.

is unchanged. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act continues to apply, and FDA has not established a safety standard for cannabinoids in food outside of approved drugs. Personal patient travel across state lines remains legally risky. An OMMA patient license is not a federal prescription, and the rescheduling does not create state-to-state reciprocity. TSA still refers marijuana discoveries to local law enforcement.

remains legally risky. An OMMA patient license is not a federal prescription, and the rescheduling does not create state-to-state reciprocity. TSA still refers marijuana discoveries to local law enforcement. Hemp (defined separately and excluded from the federal definition of marijuana) is unaffected, although the federal hemp definition is set to change in November 2026 to limit hemp to industrial and low-THC products.

Immediate Action Items for Oklahoma OMMA Licensees

Contact CLF. The 60-day DEA registration window closes on or about June 27, 2026. The 280E tax planning window for 2026 is open now, and protective refund claims for prior years require deliberate filing decisions. Both have direct, near-term financial consequences. Schedule a consultation to discuss how rescheduling affects your specific operation. Audit 2026 estimated tax payments immediately. If you are a calendar-year filer, the expected full-year transition rule means 280E should not apply to medical activity for any portion of 2026. Coordinate with your CPA to recalculate Q2 and subsequent quarterly estimates. Overpayment is the default risk for operators who continue paying as if 280E still applies. Begin assembling the DEA application package now. The seven-section online application requires (among other items) current Oklahoma license documentation, a list of suppliers including their DEA registration numbers, written standard operating procedures for inventory, security, dispensing, recordkeeping, theft/loss reporting, and disposal, and personnel disclosures including dates of birth and Social Security numbers for individuals with access to controlled substances. Pulling this material together takes longer than most operators expect. Discuss protective refund claims with tax counsel. If retrospective Section 280E relief materializes, the recovery potential is substantial. Statutes of limitations on refund claims continue to run regardless of whether IRS guidance arrives. Operators with material 280E exposure in 2022–2024 should evaluate whether to file protective claims now to preserve their position. Monitor OMMA, DEA, Treasury, and FinCEN releases. Implementation guidance is expected on a rolling basis. OMMA’s news page, the Treasury press release page, and the DOJ Office of Public Affairs page are the primary authoritative channels. Do not assume interstate commerce is open. Until DEA establishes the operational permit infrastructure for medical marijuana imports and exports, shipping product across state lines remains a federal violation, even between two medical-program states.

Get Your OMMA Dispensary Licensed Before June 27, 2026 Federal cannabis rescheduling presents both opportunity and risk for every Oklahoma OMMA licensee. The DEA registration deadline, Section 280E tax planning, and protective refund claims all carry near-term decision points with material financial consequences. Cantrell Law Firm advises Oklahoma cannabis operators on entity structure, federal and state regulatory compliance, tax positioning, and transactional matters arising from the new federal framework. DEA registration application preparation and submission

Section 280E tax positioning and protective refund claim coordination

OMMA compliance and license maintenance

Vertically integrated operator structuring

Banking, contracting, and transactional support for cannabis operators Schedule Your Free Consultation Free initial consultation • Same-day response • Oklahoma cannabis business specialists

Frequently Asked Questions

Is my OMMA license still valid after rescheduling? Yes. OMMA continues to operate under Oklahoma law. The federal rescheduling does not affect OMMA’s authority to issue, renew, suspend, or revoke commercial or patient licenses. Your OMMA license remains the foundation of your authorization to operate.

Do I have to register with the DEA? No. DEA registration is not currently mandatory for Oklahoma medical marijuana licensees, and OMMA has confirmed that non-registrants may continue operating under existing state law. CLF nonetheless recommends registration within the 60-day expedited window for the reasons set forth above.

Will I lose Section 280E relief if I do not register with the DEA? Based on currently available guidance, no. OMMA’s April 28, 2026 corrected notice expressly states that the 280E tax burden is removed for state medical marijuana licensed businesses regardless of whether they pursue a DEA license. Future Treasury or IRS guidance could potentially condition certain tax benefits on DEA registration, which is one of the considerations underlying CLF’s recommendation to register defensively.

Can I file amended returns now to recover prior-year 280E payments? The DOJ Final Order encourages the US Treasury to provide retrospective relief. The IRS has not yet committed to retroactive relief or established an amendment procedure. Operators with material prior-year 280E exposure should consult tax counsel about filing protective claims to preserve their position while guidance develops.

Can I ship product to another medical state now? No. Interstate movement of medical marijuana remains subject to federal import and export permit requirements under 21 CFR § 1312.30, and the operational infrastructure for those permits has not yet been established by the DEA. Shipping product across state lines remains a federal violation at this time.

What happens at the June 29, 2026 hearing? The June 29 administrative hearing is a separate process to consider broader rescheduling of cannabis (including recreational) from Schedule I to Schedule III. The outcome of that process is independent of the medical rescheduling already in effect and could take many months to resolve.

What if I hold multiple OMMA license types (for example, vertically integrated grower-processor-dispensary)? The DOJ Final Order contemplates separate DEA registrations for manufacturer (grower/processor), distributor, and dispenser activities. Vertically integrated operators are likely to need multiple federal registrations, although the application materials and fee structures for non-dispensary categories are expected but not yet published.

Does rescheduling change OMMA’s rules, fees, or inspections? Not directly. OMMA continues to administer Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program under state law. OMMA has indicated it views rescheduling as supportive of its compliance and patient-safety mission, but it has not announced changes to state licensing fees, rules, or inspection protocols as a result of the federal action.

Does this rescheduling affect my OMMA patient license or my ability to purchase medical marijuana? No. The rescheduling does not change patient licensing, purchase limits, or the in-state dispensary experience for Oklahoma patients. Patients should not assume the rescheduling provides any new federal protections for personal possession, transport across state lines, employment, or firearms-related matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.