Trumps Signs Executive Order To Reschedule Cannabis: A Dramatic Shift In Federal Cannabis Policy

On December 18, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to expedite the administrative process of rescheduling cannabis, marking one of the most dramatic shifts in federal cannabis policy in the past few decades.

Under current federal law, cannabis is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance—the most restrictive category of drugs. Schedule I controlled substances are defined as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Schedule I substances include inherently dangerous drugs, such as heroin and LSD.

The Executive Order directs the Attorney General to expedite rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. Schedule III controlled substances are defined as having a lower potential for abuse and currently accepted medical uses, including substances such as ketamine and Tylenol with codeine.

The rescheduling process is handled through the Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") and the Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"). In 2022, at the direction of President Biden, DEA and HHS commenced the rescheduling process. Both HHS and the Department of Justice issued recommendations to reschedule cannabis, but the process eventually stalled, and there has been no movement on rescheduling since January 2025 until today.

Rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III will not only allow for medical research into cannabis, one of President Trump's main selling points in issuing the Executive Order, but may also provide long awaited relief to cannabis operators, owners, investors, and other industry participants.

One of the most prominent and immediate benefits of rescheduling will be the removal of cannabis from the clutches of Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 280E disallows standard business deductions for businesses engaged in the trafficking of Schedule I or II controlled substances. Once cannabis is rescheduled, cannabis operators will likely decrease their current tax liabilities and improve their financial viability.

What rescheduling will NOT do is open up the door for interstate commerce and may not immediately increase the number of federally chartered banks open to banking in the industry as many are still waiting for passage of the SAFER Banking Act or similar legislation. FinCEN guidance is not impacted by the Executive Order, which means that onerous reporting and other obligations for banks will remain in place. As such, any impact to banking will likely be minimal, as banks' compliance obligations will remain the same until such time that the SAFER Banking Act or similar legislation is passed by Congress.

The Executive Order also seeks to expand research and access to CBD products. This comes on the heels of the funding bill passed to end the government shutdown, which included a controversial provision to close the loophole created by the 2018 Farm Bill and reclassify low-THC hemp products as controlled substances. The ban on low-THC hemp products goes into effect in November 2026.

While not full federal legalization, today's Executive Order could mark the beginning of the end in draconian federal cannabis policy. The rescheduling process will take some time, and the Executive Order could still be challenged by Congress and stake holders in the cannabis industry, but operators should remain cautiously optimistic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.