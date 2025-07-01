The Week In Weed: June 27, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, hemp is on the agenda, both in Texas and in Congress. SAFER Banking, less so. And finally, it was so hot in New York this week, the sun could light a joint.

TEXAS

Let's start in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott (R) has been mulling over the fate of hemp in the state. On his desk was a bill that would effectively kill the industry by making hemp with any amount of THC illegal. Much to the hemp world's relief, Abbott vetoed the bill and called for a special session of the legislature to craft regulations instead. Not everyone was delighted with this development, however. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) strongly supported the measure and called for Abbott to sign it. "The governor of the state of Texas wants to legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Texas," Patrick said.

HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS

It's not just in Texas that hemp is on the minds of lawmakers. The House Appropriations Committee passed a bill this week that would eliminate the "loophole" in the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed for consumable hemp products containing THC. No surprise, views on this measure are mixed. Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) is very much in favor, as will surprise no one familiar with his views on cannabis. The industry sees this as an existential threat. How this will ultimately play out is anyone's guess, as we're a long way from a final bill. Next stop: the House Rules Committee, which will prepare it for floor debate.

SAFER BANKING

In other federal news, it looks as if SAFER Banking is not top of mind for the Senate Banking Committee. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), the lead sponsor of the bill, says that discussions over the budget bill are taking up the time and energy of lawmakers. As for SAFER, "That's a tomorrow thing," Moreno said, adding that it could see action "hopefully in the fall." Probably a good idea not to hold your breath on that.

AND FINALLY

As many folks in the United States can tell you, it's been HOT lately. How hot exactly? Hot enough to light a joint without a lighter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.