The Week In Weed: May 23, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have an update on the Nebraska situation. We hear that the administration's nominee for DEA head won't commit to rescheduling. The DEA released its 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment. And finally, Whoopie Goldberg has a new cannabis beverage.

NEBRASKA

As we reported last week, the Nebraska legislature is having no success in passing a bill to implement medical marijuana legalization. LB 677 failed to pass earlier this week. So now Governor Jim Pillen (R) is looking for an executive branch fix. Under his plan, the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission would issue regulations, but they would have no additional appropriations to do so. The idea is that the commission would raise money later with registration fees. The only fly in the ointment is that the state's Attorney General has promised to sue the commission if it issues any licenses. How this will play out is anyone's guess.

FEDERAL RE-SCHEDULING

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the administration's nominee for head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has appeared less than enthusiastic about re-scheduling. This unwillingness to commit continues. Terrance Cole seems more concerned about Chinese criminal organizations and their involvement in the cannabis industry than about moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. Absent a push from the White House, it seems as if movement on this issue will not be forthcoming.

NATIONAL DRUG THREAT ASSESSMENT

Speaking of the DEA, the agency released its National Drug Threat Assessment late last week, and it wasn't happy with states where cannabis is legal or with states where it is illegal. The report contends that legal states are facilitating illicit grows by foreign cartels. They also note that the sale of this illegal cannabis goes on in states where there is no legal market. The report calls for law enforcement at different levels to work together to eradicate drug trafficking.

AND FINALLY

If you're looking for a new cannabis beverage, and you'd like it to have a comic connection, look no further than Whoop-Tea. Whoopie Goldberg has a new hemp-derived non-alcoholic beverage that's part iced tea, part lemonade and part THC. The product is set to launch in June.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

