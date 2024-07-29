The Week In Weed: July 26, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have some analysis of the comments on rescheduling cannabis, now that the comment period has ended. We see a new cannabis-related bill signed into law in Delaware. We find out where Vice President Kamala Harris stands on legalization. And finally, the police in Wisconsin have a few choice words for whoever left a stash of weed on the beach.

RESCHEDULING

The official comment period on the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) proposed rescheduling of cannabis has ended. Approximately 43,000 comments were received, which is a LOT of comments. It's going to take a while to sift through all of them, so don't expect any action from the DEA any time soon. Analyses done by two separate groups show overwhelming support for either rescheduling or de-scheduling altogether. Comments, however, are not a vote; the DEA will take them into account in making its decision, but they are not necessarily dispositive. Stay tuned...

DELAWARE

Turning our attention to state action, Delaware will allow medical marijuana companies to convert to an adult-use license under a special conversion process. The license will cost $100,000 or $200,000 depending on the type of license and will allow companies to transition in a matter of months. The hope is to have a retail market in place by spring of 2025.

KAMALA HARRIS

So, since the last time we met, there's been a change at the top of the Democratic Presidential ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris is now the presumptive nominee for President. Where does she stand on cannabis? Her position has evolved over the years, from opposing a 2010 California legalization effort to advocating for federal legalization in 2019. She's put particular emphasis on the racial disparities demonstrated in cannabis law enforcement.

AND FINALLY

If you're going to keep pot on the beach, you need to make sure it's hidden pretty well. Wisconsin police were alerted to a stash in Washburn, which a local paddleboarder noticed. Indulging their sarcastic side, they left behind a note reading:

"Thanks for the weed! Sincerely, Washburn Police! P.S. We will be watching this beach now!" Washburn, WI Police Department

Be well everyone, and we'll see you next week.

