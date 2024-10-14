GOP AGs Urge Congress To Tune In And Support AM Radio In Vehicles

- A group of 12 Republican AGs wrote a letter to Congressional leaders asking them to support the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024 (the Act), which would require auto manufacturers to include access to AM radio in new vehicles.
- In the letter, the AGs argue that AM radio is an important tool through which government can deliver emergency warnings and other information, and that AM radio signals travel greater distances compared to FM signals, which means individuals can receive information via AM radio even when phones and electricity are inoperable.
- The AGs urge Congress to prioritize passing the Act.
- We previously reported on a June 2023 letter sent by a group of 16 GOP AGs urging electric vehicle manufacturers to keep AM radios in new electric vehicles.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.