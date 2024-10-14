ARTICLE
14 October 2024

GOP AGs Urge Congress To Tune In And Support AM Radio In Vehicles

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
A group of 12 Republican AGs wrote a letter to Congressional leaders asking them to support the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024 (the Act)...
United States Florida Iowa Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
  • A group of 12 Republican AGs  wrote  a letter to Congressional leaders asking them to support the  AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024 (the Act), which would require auto manufacturers to include access to AM radio in new vehicles.
  • In the  letter, the AGs argue that AM radio is an important tool through which government can deliver emergency warnings and other information, and that AM radio signals travel greater distances compared to FM signals, which means individuals can receive information via AM radio even when phones and electricity are inoperable.
  • The AGs urge Congress to prioritize passing the Act.
  • We previously reported on a June 2023 letter  sent by a group of 16 GOP AGs urging electric vehicle manufacturers to keep AM radios in new electric vehicles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More