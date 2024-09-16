Client Conversations With Bill Neal (Video)

Bill Neal is an author and writer, producer, and director of several documentary films and television series. In addition, Bill is a former college and professional hockey coach and color analyst on ESPN Hockey. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Bill discusses his background, including his education and fascinating coaching career, with interesting lessons for all of us on the benefits of creativity and collaboration. He also dives into his leading role on the Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl Shuffle, E! True Hollywood Story, and one of his most recent projects, Long Gone Wild, a documentary shedding light on the plight of captive orcas. Bill's journey is relevant to all of us as a coach, creator and collaborator.

