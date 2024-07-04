Comment Deadlines Set For FCC Proposed Changes To Low Power TV Rules

On June 27, 2024, the Federal Register published a summary of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeking comment on proposed revisions to Commission rules related to Low Power Television (LPTV) service, including Class A television, LPTV, and TV translator stations. Comments are due on July 29, 2024, and reply comments are due on August 26, 2024.

As we explained previously, the Commission seeks comment on several proposals related to LPTV service, including online public inspection file requirements and procedures and political broadcasting compliance. The Commission also requests comment on clarifying rules regarding relocation of station facilities, adoption of minimum operating and programming requirements, station designations and call signs, and other changes.

