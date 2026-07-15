Defeating The Motion To Dismiss

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When an employer is violating Illinois wage laws, workers often face an aggressive motion to dismiss. This guide explores how to survive federal pleading standards, leverage statutory penalties under the IWPCA and IMWL, and successfully advance a wage theft claim to recover unpaid wages.

A Critical Victory Against an Employer Violating Illinois Wage Laws

For corporate executives, business owners, and non-exempt employees in Chicago, navigating state employment statutes requires absolute precision. When a worker steps forward to hold an employer accountable for wage theft, the corporate response is almost always a swift, aggressive motion to dismiss. A recent U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois opinion highlights the strict pleading standards required to survive this initial hurdle and move a case toward recovery.

The Core Dispute: Surviving a Motion to Dismiss Under Federal Pleading Standards

A Motion to Dismiss filed under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6) is the first true stress test of a legal claim. In this particular case, to defeat a motion to dismiss when an employer is violating Illinois wage laws, a plaintiff must cross the “plausibility” threshold established by the Supreme Court in Twombly and Iqbal.

In Deone Dickson v. Vitas Healthcare Corporation of Illinois, the defendant employer argued that the employee’s claims were too vague and conclusory to establish a viable cause of action. However, the federal court disagreed, affirming that a wage-and-hour complaint does not need to document every single unpaid hour at the initial filing stage. Instead, the plaintiff must provide sufficient factual context—such as descriptive pay periods, common corporate operational practices, and specific types of uncompensated duties—to make the wage theft claim plausible.

By denying the motion to dismiss, the court underscored that when corporate timekeeping systems intentionally or negligently undercount hours, workers are legally entitled to leverage discovery channels to unearth complete electronic records.

The Primary Statutes Protecting Illinois Workers

he Northern District of Illinois decision clarifies the interplay between federal oversight and the distinct, heavily protective state frameworks governing employee compensation in Illinois.

The IWPCA (820 ILCS 115/1 et seq.) is one of the most powerful anti-wage-theft statutes in the United States. It dictates that an employer must pay all earned wages, including commissions, bonuses, and accrued vacation time, according to a regular, predictable schedule. The statutory teeth of the IWPCA lie in its steep penalties: employers found liable must pay the unpaid wages plus an ongoing statutory penalty of $5\%$ of the underpayment amount for each month the wages remain unpaid.

Parallel to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the IMWL establishes strict baseline regulations for minimum compensation and overtime calculations. In 2026, the standard Illinois minimum wage is firmly set at $15.00 per hour (with the City of Chicago establishing a significantly higher base rate of $17.05 per hour for employers with four or more workers). Under the IMWL, non-exempt employees who work more than 40 hours in a single designated workweek must be compensated at 1.5 times their regular hourly rate.

The landscape for Illinois employers grew dramatically more complex following a major high court ruling determining that the IMWL does not incorporate the federal Portal-to-Portal Act’s preliminary and postliminary exceptions. This means that activities previously considered non-compensable under federal law—such as undergoing mandatory security screenings, logging into corporate servers, or traveling across an employer’s premises before a shift—are fully compensable under Illinois law.

Common Methods Employers Use to Violate Illinois Wage Laws

Wage violations are rarely transparent; instead, they are often embedded within systematic, institutional corporate habits designed to lower operational overhead.

Misclassification of Non-Exempt Workers: Labeling an hourly employee as an “independent contractor” or classifying them under a “salaried manager” exemption when their daily job duties are primarily operational.

Off-the-Clock Work Requirements: Pressuring employees to complete administrative preparation, clean workspaces, or review shifting logistical documentation before checking into automated time-tracking systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.