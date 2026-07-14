Noncompete Agreements In 2026: A Federal And State Overview

Noncompete agreements remain one of the most contested areas of employment law in the United States. With federal efforts to ban noncompetes stalled and a patchwork of state laws expanding rapidly, employers need a clear understanding of the current landscape. This post provides an overview of the current status of noncompete law at both the federal and state levels.

Federal Overview: The Current Landscape

The FTC’s 2024 Rulemaking and Its Demise

The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) effort to ban noncompetes nationwide began in April 2024, when it issued a final rule broadly prohibiting them. Opponents quickly sued, and in August 2024 a federal court in Texas blocked the FTC from enforcing the rule nationwide. The agency appealed at first but, under Chair Andrew Ferguson, withdrew that appeal in September 2025, bringing the FTC’s nationwide ban effort to a close.

At present, no FTC nationwide noncompete ban is in effect. Under the Trump administration, the agency has moved away from broad rulemaking and instead has favored case-by-case enforcement. That shift has generated little meaningful activity so far — primarily one enforcement action involving a pet cremation company and warning letters to certain health care and staffing employers. That being said, the FTC continues to signal that it will keep scrutinizing noncompete agreements on a case-by-case basis, even without a nationwide ban.

The FTC did hold a workshop in January 2026 and solicit public comment, but those actions appear largely informational.1 The agency is not expected to pursue any significant new noncompete rulemaking in the near term. More broadly, the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo has made administrative rulemaking a less viable tool for expanding noncompete restrictions because courts no longer defer to agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous statutes.

The Workforce Mobility Act

Another path to a nationwide ban is through Congress. In June 2025, Senators Murphy (D-CT), Young (R-IN), Cramer (R-ND), and Kaine (D-VA) re-introduced the Workforce Mobility Act (S. 2031, 119th Congress). If passed, this bipartisan bill would largely ban noncompete agreements nationwide, permitting them only for limited exceptions such as the dissolution of a partnership, sale of a business, or for senior executive officials with severance agreements. The law would apply retroactively and create a private right of action.

However, since being referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, no further action has been taken, and the chances of passage in the current political climate remain slim.

State-by-State Survey: The Patchwork Landscape

As federal efforts have stalled, states have moved to fill the gap. Over the past three-plus years, lawmakers in more than 35 states have introduced over 150 bills to restrict noncompetes in some form, with Washington being the most recent to enact a full ban. The shifting landscape generates many questions and concerns for employers and employees alike.

A notable exception to the broader national trend emerged in Florida, where the CHOICE Act took effect on July 1, 2025, and strengthened enforcement of noncompetes for high-wage earners.2

States generally fall into the following categories:

Complete Ban : Noncompetes are unenforceable regardless of industry or role.

: Noncompetes are unenforceable regardless of industry or role. Partial Ban : Noncompetes are permitted but limited by salary thresholds, job duties, or industry.

: Noncompetes are permitted but limited by salary thresholds, job duties, or industry. Generally Enforceable: Courts uphold noncompetes, provided they reasonably tailored to protect legitimate business interests such as trade secrets, client relationships, or proprietary information.

Conclusion

The noncompete landscape in 2026 is shaped by federal inaction and growing state-level reform. With no nationwide ban in place, enforceability largely depends on state law. Although the trend is toward greater restriction, noncompetes remain enforceable in many states when they are narrowly tailored and supported by legitimate business interests.

For employers, the challenge is navigating 50-plus different legal regimes with varying rules on scope, compensation thresholds, notice, and enforcement. Multi-state employers should regularly review their restrictive covenant agreements and related practices with counsel to help protect confidential information, customer relationships, and other legitimate business interests. Whether you need assistance with drafting, reviewing, or revising your employment agreements, Foley & Lardner LLP is well-positioned to assist in ensuring that your agreements are comprehensive and provide the maximum protection permitted under the law.

Footnotes

1. FCC: Moving Forward: Protecting Workers from Anticompetitive Noncompete Agreements.

2. Fla. Stat. §§ 542.41–542.45.

3. Ala. Code § 8-1-190.

4. Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 23-494.

5. Ark. Code § 4-75-101.

6. Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 16600–16602.5.

7. Cal. Health & Safety Code § 1191.

8. Colo. Rev. Stat. § 8-2-113.

9. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 31-50a, b (security guards and broadcast employees).

10. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 20-14p (physicians); H.B. 7424 (home health care).

11. Del. Code tit. 6, § 2707.

12. D.C. Code §§ 32-581.01-.05; District of Columbia Prohibition on Non-Compete Clauses.

13. Fla. Stat. § 542.336.

14. Fla. Stat. § 542.335.

15. Fla. Stat. §§ 542.41–542.45.

16. Ga. Code § 13-8-50.

17. Ga. Code §§ 13-8-50–59.

18. Haw. Rev. Stat. § 480-4.

19. Idaho Code § 44-2701.

20. 820 Ill. Comp. Stat. §§ 90/1 et seq.

21. Idaho Code § 25-22.5-5.5-2.3.

22. Iowa Code § 147.161.

23. Kan. Stat. § 50-101 and § 50-163.

24. Ky. Stat. Ann. § 216.724.

25. Kentucky Revised Statutes Section 216.724.

26. La. Stat. § 23:921.

27. 26 Me. Rev. Stat. § 599-A.

28. Md. Code Ann., Lab. & Empl. § 3-716.

29. Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 149, § 24L (Noncompetition generally); ch. 112, § 12X (Physicians); ch. 112, § 74D (Nurses); ch. 112, § 129B (Psychologists); ch.112, § 135C (Social workers); ch.149, § 186 (Broadcasting industry).

30. Mich. Comp. Laws § 445.774a.

31. Minn. Stat. § 181.988.

32. Mo. Stat. § 431.202.

33. Mont. Code § 28-2-703.

34. Nev. Rev. Stat. § 613.195.

35. N.H. Stat. § 275:70-a (Low-Wage Employees); N.H. Stat. § 329:31-a (Physicians).

36. N.J. Admin. Code § 13:42-10.16.

37. N.M. Stat. § 24-1I-2.

38. N.Y. Lab. Law § 202-k.

39. N.C. Gen. Stat. § 75-4.

40. N.D. Cent. Code § 9-08-06.

41. Okla. Stat. tit. 15, § 217

42. Or. Rev. Stat. § 653.295.

43. Or. Rev. Stat. § 653.297.

44. 35 Pa. Stat. Ann. § 10324.

45. R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 28-59-1–3.

46. S.D. Codified Laws § 53-9-11.

47. Tenn. Code § 63-1-148.

48. Tex. Bus. & Com. Code Ann. § 15.50.

49. Utah Code Ann. § 34-51-201.

50. Utah Code Ann. § 58-90-101.

51. Va. Code § 40.1-28.7:8.

52. Wash. Rev. Code §§ 49.62.005–900.

53. W. Va. Code art. 47-11E.

54. Wis. Stat. Ann. § 103.465.