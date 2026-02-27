Litigation & Dispute Resolution 2026 19th Edition: USA – New York

In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.

Chris Paparella, Justin Ben-Asher, and Kirsten Bickelman, co-authored a chapter in an International Comparative Legal Guides book titled Litigation & Dispute Resolution 2026 (19th Edition), published by Global Legal Group. The "USA – New York" chapter covers the structure, procedures, and key features of civil litigation in New York. It explains the state's common law system, the hierarchy of courts, and the main stages of proceedings, from pleadings and extensive discovery to motions, trial, and appeal.

The chapter outlines strict service requirements, numerous statutes of limitations, and available pre‑action remedies such as attachment and injunctions. It details how defendants may respond to claims, including motions to dismiss, counterclaims, and third‑party actions, as well as consequences for default. New York's courts exercise robust case‑management powers, including remote hearings, sanctions, and summary judgment. It also describes disclosure obligations, privilege rules, witness and expert evidence standards, and the types of judgments and remedies courts may grant, including enforcement of domestic and foreign judgments. Finally, the chapter highlights settlement mechanisms and New York's strong support for mediation, arbitration, and other forms of ADR.

