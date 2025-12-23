The Australian Centre For International Commercial Arbitration (Podcast)

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy interviews Diana Bowman, secretary general of the Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA), about its role as Australia's leading arbitral institution and its growing impact in the Asia-Pacific region. They discuss ACICA's independent funding model, governance, expanding caseload in key sectors and initiatives like its 2021 Arbitration Rules and Australian Arbitration Week. They also reflect on leadership, community support and ACICA's strategic vision as it celebrates 40 years and plans for future growth.

Episode Highlights

[5:30] Governance, Committees and Arbitrator Appointments: Diana explains ACICA's board structure, Professional Advisory Council and committee system—including the unique judicial liaison and South Pacific task forces—and how arbitrator appointments are made.

[12:01]Caseload, Industries and Market Trends: J.P. and Diana offer a deep dive into ACICA's 2024 statistics, case values and dominant industries, with discussion of growth areas such as renewable energy, critical minerals and other emerging sectors.

[19:13] Innovations in the ACICA Arbitration Rules: The conversation turns to the 2021 Rules, looking at consolidation and multi-contract provisions, early dismissal, time limits for awards, funding disclosures and the current review process exploring emergency arbitration, AI, sustainability and procedural reform.

[22:45] Pacific Islands Practitioner Scholarship Program: Diana describes the origins and impact of ACICA's South Pacific initiative aimed at capacity-building and regional engagement.

[26:43] Leadership, Community and the Road Ahead: Diana reflects on the rewards and challenges of leading ACICA, the importance of community support, milestone achievements during the 40th anniversary year and her vision for ACICA over the next five and 10 years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.