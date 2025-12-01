ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Update On The Saudi Center For Commercial Arbitration With Chris Alberti (Podcast)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
On this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy and Chris Alberti discuss the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration's role in transforming dispute resolution in the region.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
James P. Duffy IV
James P. Duffy IV’s articles from Bracewell are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Bracewell are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

On this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy and Chris Alberti discuss the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration's role in transforming dispute resolution in the region. They explain how the SCCA—aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030—is driving innovation through its 2023 Arbitration Rules, expedited proceedings and advanced technology integration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of James P. Duffy IV
James P. Duffy IV
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More