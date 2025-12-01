Update On The Saudi Center For Commercial Arbitration With Chris Alberti (Podcast)

On this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy and Chris Alberti discuss the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration's role in transforming dispute resolution in the region.

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Article Insights

James P. Duffy IV’s articles from Bracewell are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Bracewell are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

self

On this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy and Chris Alberti discuss the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration's role in transforming dispute resolution in the region. They explain how the SCCA—aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030—is driving innovation through its 2023 Arbitration Rules, expedited proceedings and advanced technology integration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.