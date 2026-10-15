Michigan's Novel Antitrust Climate Suit Against Energy Companies Dismissed

In Short

The Situation: The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan dismissed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit—The People of the State of Michigan v. BP P.L.C., et al.—that attempted to plead climate-related claims against energy companies as an antitrust conspiracy in violation of section 1 of the Sherman Act.

The Reasoning: Michigan had alleged a conspiracy to suppress renewable energy technologies in order to maintain supracompetitive prices for fossil fuels. The court held that while Michigan had plausibly alleged an antitrust injury from energy overcharges, the state could not show that the conspiracy was the proximate cause of that injury.

Looking Ahead: Although the court did not rule on the merits of Michigan's claim, the decision suggests that antitrust standing requirements pose a significant barrier to this novel litigation strategy. Companies should monitor whether Michigan seeks to appeal, and whether other jurisdictions attempt similar approaches informed by the ruling.

On September 22, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan dismissed The People of the State of Michigan v. BP P.L.C., et al., a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that attempted to plead climate-related claims against energy companies as an antitrust conspiracy.

The lawsuit, filed by Michigan in January 2026 on its own behalf and as parens patriae, was markedly different from other state and local government lawsuits filed against energy producers in recent years because it asserted antitrust claims. Previous cases have typically asserted tort, nuisance, and consumer protection act claims based on allegations that energy companies failed to warn and misled the public about the effects of their products on the climate. Michigan alleged that BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell, and the American Petroleum Institute violated section 1 of the Sherman Act by conspiring, beginning in 1979, to suppress renewable energy technologies in order to maintain supracompetitive prices for their fossil fuel products in the transportation and primary energy markets. The defendants moved to dismiss on several grounds, and the U.S. Department of Justice filed a Statement of Interest supporting their argument on standing.

The court dismissed the complaint on the single ground that Michigan lacked antitrust standing to bring this suit. Accepting Michigan's theory of liability, the court found that Michigan had plausibly alleged just one antitrust injury: overcharges for energy. The court rejected the argument that Michigan could not suffer an antitrust injury in a market different from the one where the defendants allegedly conspired, concluding that this argument went to proximate cause and not antitrust injury. But it held that other harms alleged did not count as antitrust injury, including claimed delays in electric vehicle production, alleged increases in insurance premiums, and purported expenses arising from the mitigation of climate change. These harms claimed by Michigan caused at most "collateral damage" to the transportation and primary energy markets allegedly targeted by the conspiracy and so could not be claimed as antitrust injuries.

Likewise, while Michigan alleged a reduction in renewable energy output, it did not allege reductions to output in the transportation and primary energy markets, which included both renewable and fossil-fuel-based energy. The court further concluded that asserted reductions in product variety and innovation were not antitrust injuries in the absence of overcharges or output reduction, so these alleged injuries duplicated the overcharge theory.

The court then concluded that Michigan did not plausibly allege that the alleged conspiracy proximately caused the overcharge injury. The Supreme Court's Illinois Brick decision (1977), which prevents indirect purchasers from suing for damages under federal antitrust law, barred much of Michigan's overcharge theory. The alleged conspiracy primarily restrained trade in wholesale markets for transportation and primary energy, which meant that retailers were the direct purchasers from the defendants, whereas Michigan and its residents were only indirect purchasers of oil, gas, and other energy resources.

To the extent that Michigan and its residents directly purchased primary energy from the defendants, moreover, proximate cause was not satisfied. Any injury that Michigan suffered was largely indirect, not least because it had to connect a conspiracy beginning in 1979 to conduct decades later. The success of the alleged conspiracy at keeping prices high further depended on intervening market forces, including technological developments, investment and public interest in renewable energy, and fossil fuel supplies. The district court concluded that the difficulty involved in distinguishing each of these influences on energy prices from the alleged conspiracy would result in damages calculations too speculative to support proximate cause. Proximate cause for injunctive relief was also lacking when most of the alleged conspiratorial actions had occurred decades prior.

The court furthermore recognized that there were other plaintiffs who could challenge the alleged conspiracy for damages and injunctive relief, such as the defendants' direct customers for energy, renewable energy investors, and developers who were allegedly unable to develop their businesses. The presence of these other plaintiffs further showed that the defendants' conduct had not proximately caused Michigan's overcharge injury.

Finally, while it was reasonably foreseeable that the alleged conspiracy would increase energy prices, this potential motivation did not outweigh all the other considerations that showed the defendants' alleged conspiracy had not proximately caused any injury to Michigan or its residents.

The decision is notable for being the first to address an antitrust theory in government-led climate litigation against energy companies. While the ruling does not reach the merits of the conspiracy allegations, it signals that antitrust standing requirements—particularly proximate causation—pose a significant barrier to this novel litigation strategy. Companies should monitor whether Michigan seeks to appeal or amend a related state-law claim, and whether other jurisdictions attempt similar approaches informed by the ruling.

Three Key Takeaways