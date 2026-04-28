Global Antitrust Update Spring 2026 | Key Takeaways

Antitrust enforcement is expanding beyond traditional merger control into digital ecosystems, AI, data use, and internal business conduct across the US, EU, and UK. Regulators are intervening earlier with increased scrutiny of competitor collaborations, algorithmic pricing, and transaction processes, creating a more complex and less predictable risk landscape.

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Antitrust enforcement is becoming broader, faster and more embedded in day-to-day business activity. Across the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, regulators are expanding scrutiny beyond traditional cartel and merger control into digital ecosystems, AI, data use, transaction processes and internal conduct. The result is a more complex and less predictable risk landscape.

IN DEPTH

Global enforcement: More scrutiny, more complexity, less certainty

In the US, procedural uncertainty around merger control has increased, but this has not translated into a lighter-touch approach. Agencies continue to apply robust substantive scrutiny, meaning deal timelines and internal processes remain under pressure. Businesses should plan for continued engagement with regulators regardless of changes to filing requirements.

Enforcement is also expanding into competitor collaborations, data sharing and algorithmic pricing. Authorities are increasingly focused on whether data flows, shared tools or AI systems could facilitate alignment between competitors. This raises exposure in areas such as benchmarking, third-party platforms and pricing technologies.

At the same time, detection risk is rising. Whistleblower incentives, combined with established leniency regimes, are accelerating reporting and increasing the likelihood that issues surface earlier and across jurisdictions.

In Europe, enforcement is becoming more interventionist, particularly in digital markets. Authorities are acting earlier, including through interim measures, and are extending jurisdiction to transactions that fall below traditional thresholds, especially where data, innovation or ecosystem effects are involved.

Transaction review is also becoming more layered. Alongside merger control, the foreign investment screening is expanding and a further review intended under the Industrial Accelerator Act (draft). The result will be greater coordination across member states. For dealmakers, this means more filings, more complexity and a need for earlier planning.

Tech enforcement: From cases to continuous regulation

Tech is now at the centre of competition enforcement. In the EU and UK, new regulatory regimes have shifted the model from case-by-case enforcement to ongoing oversight of designated companies. Once in scope, businesses face continuous regulatory engagement rather than isolated investigations.

Early enforcement under these regimes shows real impact, but also practical challenges. Regulators are dealing with slow implementation, information gaps and concerns that companies are complying formally while undermining the broader intent. This signals a more substantive approach to compliance, where authorities look beyond technical adherence to how rules operate in practice.

AI and cloud are emerging as key battlegrounds. Authorities are focusing on data access, interoperability, switching barriers and the competitive implications of how AI systems are trained and deployed. Scrutiny is moving beyond platforms to the infrastructure layer of digital markets.

In the US, major tech cases continue, but with increasing judicial scrutiny, particularly around remedies. At the same time, algorithmic pricing has become a priority area. Authorities are focused on whether shared data or tools could drive coordinated outcomes, even without direct agreement between competitors.

Private enforcement is also gaining traction, particularly in the UK, where collective actions are increasingly used alongside public enforcement. This creates parallel exposure, with businesses facing regulatory investigations and damages claims simultaneously.

Transactions: Process risk is now front and centre

Regulators are paying closer attention to conduct during the period between signing and closing. Gun jumping enforcement highlights that even where a transaction raises no competition concerns, failures in process can lead to significant penalties.

The core principle remains that parties must operate independently until closing. In practice, risk arises through overly broad interim covenants, premature integration, inappropriate information sharing or operational influence over the target.

Recent cases show that enforcement is active and fact-specific. Common risk areas include sharing competitively sensitive information beyond what is necessary and without antitrust safeguards, influencing the target’s day-to-day decisions, aligning commercial strategy or acting externally as a combined entity.

The practical takeaway is that transaction execution requires strict governance. Clean teams, controlled information flows, narrowly drafted covenants and clear separation of operations are critical to managing risk.

What this means in practice

Antitrust risk is no longer confined to major cases. It is increasingly embedded in everyday business decisions, particularly in digital, data-driven and transaction-heavy environments.

Regulation and enforcement are also converging. Competition law now overlaps with digital regulation, foreign investment controls and broader policy objectives, creating a more complex and multi-layered landscape.

Speed matters more than ever. Regulators are intervening earlier and detection risk is increasing, reducing the time available to respond.

Technology is a central focus. AI, algorithmic pricing, cloud and data access are all under scrutiny, with attention on how systems are designed as well as their outcomes.

Finally, transaction risk extends beyond clearance. How deals are managed in practice (especially pre-closing) is now a consistent enforcement priority.

Overall, competition risk is becoming more continuous and operational, requiring a more integrated approach across legal, commercial and strategic functions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.