Read the chapter by Nathalie Jalabert-Doury and Veronica Botnari entitled "The regulation of the public sector" in the book 'Guide on the French Polynesia competition law' in partnership with Concurrences.

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Read the chapter by Nathalie Jalabert-Doury and Veronica Botnari entitled "The regulation of the public sector" in the book 'Guide on the French Polynesia competition law' in partnership with Concurrences.

The question of how public authorities intervene in Polynesia's economy is giving rise to a growing body of decisions and opinions. How can general interest grounds be reconciled with freedom of trade and effective competition in such small and isolated markets? Acting both as “market regulator”, setting access rules, price controls and exclusive rights, and as market operator, competing directly alongside private players, the Polynesian government faces unique legal challenges. This chapter maps out the applicable framework, the fundamental principles drawn from French and EU law, and the Polynesian Competition Authority's key rulings on monopolies, abuse of dominant position, cross-subsidies and state aids. "

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