Antitrust 2026 And Beyond: A Global Outlook On Competition Enforcement

Join members of Arnold & Porter's Antitrust/Competition practice for a four-part webinar series exploring the shifting competition enforcement landscape in the United States and around the world. We will examine the most significant antitrust developments of 2025, assess how the new U.S. administration has reshaped enforcement priorities, and analyze how international antitrust authorities are expanding their reach. For businesses operating globally, these converging forces are creating a regulatory environment that is more complex, more fragmented, and demands closer attention than ever.

Featuring partners and counsel from our U.S., London, and Brussels offices, this series will provide a forward-looking assessment of where antitrust enforcement is headed across key areas, including mergers, cartel and criminal enforcement, and litigation. Our lawyers will offer practical insights to help businesses understand recent developments, anticipate risks, align strategy, and navigate competition issues in 2026 and beyond.

Part II: Mergers & Acquisitions — Navigating Deal Risk in a Shifting Global Enforcement Environment

This program will examine recent U.S. and global antitrust developments affecting M&A activity, with a focus on what dealmakers should expect going forward. Drawing on recent challenges and regulatory actions, our panel will discuss evolving enforcement trends, procedural and substantive risk, and the practical impact of the administration change on transaction strategy. We will also offer perspectives from both the EU and UK on cross-border transactions and coordination among competition authorities, helping companies better assess and manage global deal risk.

Upcoming Webinars

Part III: Cartel and Criminal Enforcement — Emerging Risks and Global Coordination

Wednesday, February 25 | 11 a.m.-noon ET

Our speakers will provide an overview of the current landscape of antitrust cartel enforcement, highlighting recent investigations, policy developments, and enforcement trends in the U.S. and in Europe. The discussion will focus on current enforcement trends, changes in agency leadership and priorities, managing differences across global jurisdictions, and steps companies can take to proactively identify and mitigate emerging risks.

Andre Geverola | Partner

Axel Gutermuth | Partner





Part IV: Antitrust Litigation — Preparing for the Next Wave of Disputes

Tuesday, March 10 | 11 a.m.-noon ET

In the final session, Arnold & Porter's antitrust litigators will analyze key litigation trends shaping the antitrust landscape. The panel will discuss recent case law, evolving theories of harm, and the potential impact of regulatory and enforcement shifts on private and government litigation. With insights from both U.S. and European perspectives, this program will help businesses prepare for future disputes and navigate increasingly complex antitrust litigation risks.

Laura Shores | Partner

Daniel Asimow | Partner

Alastair Brown | Partner

