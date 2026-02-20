ARTICLE
20 February 2026

Federal Court Strikes Down New HSR Form

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP

Contributor

Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore Firm Details
On February 12, 2026, the Eastern District of Texas overturned the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) new Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act notification form that has been in effect for the last year.
United States Texas Antitrust/Competition Law
Richard L. Falek,Conor A. Reidy,Milcah A. Zewdie
+2 Authors

On February 12, 2026, the Eastern District of Texas overturned the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) new Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act notification form that has been in effect for the last year. The HSR Act requires parties contemplating deals exceeding certain thresholds to file a premerger notification form with the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. The HSR form was largely unchanged since it was first adopted in 1978 until October 10, 2024, when the FTC promulgated a Rule implementing a new HSR form that significantly expanded the scope of information and documents required to be submitted. The new HSR form added 20 categories of document and information requests and tripled estimated compliance costs. The new HSR form went into effect February 10, 2025. Now, almost exactly a year later, a federal district court has struck down the FTC Rule implementing the form.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups filed suit against the FTC in the Eastern District of Texas challenging the Rule's validity under the Administrative Procedure Act ("APA"). Plaintiffs and the FTC then cross-moved for summary judgment. On February 12, 2026, Judge Jeremy Kernodle granted Plaintiffs' motion. The Court agreed with Plaintiffs that the Rule exceeded the FTC's authority under the APA because the additional information required by the new Form is not "necessary and appropriate." Chamber of Com. of the U.S.A. v. F.T.C., No. 6:25-cv-9-JDK, at *2 (E.D. Tex. Feb. 12, 2026). The Court further held that the new Rule failed the cost-benefit analysis set out in the APA, determining that "the FTC's vague and conclusory assertions about preventing illegal mergers does not justify the significant costs of the Final Rule's new form—costs to be borne by thousands of annual HSR filers." Id. at *24. The Court ordered that the Rule be vacated and stayed the order for seven days, allowing the FTC to seek emergency relief from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Id. at *34.

Takeaways

  • Given the Court's seven-day stay of its order, the new HSR form will continue to be required through February 19.
  • The FTC has not yet announced whether, absent a stay, HSR filers will need to return to the prior version of the HSR form after February 19. Stay tuned for further updates

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Richard L. Falek
Richard L. Falek
Photo of Conor A. Reidy
Conor A. Reidy
Photo of Benjamin Rudofsky
Benjamin Rudofsky
Photo of Milcah A. Zewdie
Milcah A. Zewdie
Person photo placeholder
Michelle Slezinger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More