ARTICLE
11 February 2026

FTC Warns Law Firms Of Antitrust Risk With DEI Certification Program

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
The Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to 42 law firms regarding potential antitrust concerns tied to participation in Diversity Lab's "Mansfield Certification" program...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Family and Matrimonial, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Source: The State AG Report

Area of Law: Antitrust & Competition, DEI, Federal Agencies (FTC, CFPB, FCC), Labor & Employment

  • The Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to 42 law firms regarding potential antitrust concerns tied to participation in Diversity Lab's "Mansfield Certification" program, citing risks of competitor coordination in labor markets.
  • In the letter, the FTC highlighted the program's benchmark encouraging firms to consider candidate pools that are at least 30% "underrepresented" lawyers for certain leadership and promotion opportunities, and cautioned that agreements among competing employers to meet common DEI metrics could distort competition for hiring, pay, and promotions. The FTC also warned that sharing compensation and benefits information with competing firms could raise antitrust concerns.
  • While the FTC emphasized that the letter was not an accusation of illegal conduct, it urged firms to review their relationships with Diversity Lab and any competitor interactions for compliance with Section 1 of the Sherman Act and Section 5 of the FTC Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More