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18 June 2026

A New Era For EU And UK Deals? The EC’s Draft Merger Guidelines And The CMA’s Growth Approach (Video)

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The European Commission's draft new EU Merger Guidelines and the UK's evolving approach signal a shift in how mergers are analyzed amid changing geopolitical dynamics. Partner James K. Hunsberger joins Brunswick's Stuart Hudson and Matthew Hall to explore what these regulatory changes mean for merger control, examining potential EU/UK convergence or divergence and the growing risk of politicization in competition reviews.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
James K. Hunsberger
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The analysis of mergers in the EU and UK is adapting to take account of a changed worldwide geo-political and trade context. But what does this mean in practice? Partner James K. Hunsberger joins Stuart Hudson, co-lead of Brunswick’s global regulatory practice, and co-host Matthew Hall to discuss the European Commission’s draft new EU Merger Guidelines, the UK’s new approach, a prediction on EU/UK convergence or divergence, and the risk of politicization of merger control.

Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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James K. Hunsberger
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