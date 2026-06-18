A New Era For EU And UK Deals? The EC’s Draft Merger Guidelines And The CMA’s Growth Approach (Video)

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
The analysis of mergers in the EU and UK is adapting to take account of a changed worldwide geo-political and trade context. But what does this mean in practice? Partner James K. Hunsberger joins Stuart Hudson, co-lead of Brunswick’s global regulatory practice, and co-host Matthew Hall to discuss the European Commission’s draft new EU Merger Guidelines, the UK’s new approach, a prediction on EU/UK convergence or divergence, and the risk of politicization of merger control.
Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
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