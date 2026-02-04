FTC Ups HSR Act Thresholds In 2026 Annual Update

The US Federal Trade Commission recently published its annual update to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act thresholds in the Federal Register. The HSR Act governs certain deals that must be reported to the FTC and the US Department of Justice prior to being consummated.1 These changes become effective on February 17, 2026 for transactions closing on or after that date.

Pursuant to the new thresholds, a transaction must be reported if:

The transaction value is greater than $535.5 million (previously, $505.8 million); or

If (a) the transaction value is greater than $133.9 million (previously, $126.4 million); (b) one party has net sales or total assets of $26.8 million or more (previously, $25.3 million); and (c) a second party has net sales or total assets of $267.8 million or more (previously, $252.9 million).

HSR Act thresholds are tied to the US gross national product. The 2026 HSR reporting thresholds represent an increase of approximately 5.9% over the 2025 thresholds.

Through November 2025, the number of HSR filings for the calendar year (1943) was less for the same period in 2024 (1983), a decrease of 2%.

The updated HSR filing fee structure and fee thresholds, which also take effect on the same day as the revised thresholds described above for filings submitted on or after that date, were required under Division GG of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act.2 As in years past, the updated fees are keyed to the value of the transaction and HSR Act thresholds, as follows:

Transaction Value (2026) Filing Fee (2026) More than $133.9 million but less than $189.6 million (previously, more than $126.4 million but less than $179.4 million) $35,000 (previously, $30,000) $189.6 million or more, but less than $586.9 million (previously, $179.4 million or more but less than $555.5 million) $110,000 (previously, $105,000) $586.9 million or more, but less than $1.174 billion (previously, $555.5 million or more, but less than $1.111 billion) $275,000 (previously, $265,000) $1.174 billion or more, but less than $2.347 billion (previously, $1.111 billion or more, but less than $2.222 billion) $440,000 (previously, $425,000) $2.347 billion or more, but less than $5.869 billion (previously, $2.222 billion or more, but less than $5.555 billion) $875,000 (previously, $850,000) $5.869 billion or more (previously, $5.555 billion or more) $2.460 million (previously, $2.390 million)

Updates also were published on January 16, 2026 for certain HSR exemptions and thresholds for Interlocking Directorates under Section 8 of the Clayton Act. The Section 8 thresholds took effect immediately upon being published in the Federal Register. (For penalties for violations of the HSR Act, the maximum penalty was increased to $53,088 per day.)3

To help navigate the complex HSR Act rules, Mayer Brown has created an interactive presentation that provides quick and practical HSR guidance (if accessing the presentation in Edge, please save the file first before viewing). Drawing from the revised 2026 FTC thresholds, this presentation allows you to choose the criteria that best apply to your organization or transaction, then walks you through a basic analysis of whether an HSR Act filing is necessary.

The FTC's Federal Register notice and a complete list of all HSR threshold adjustments can be found on the FTC's website.

Footnotes

1. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

2. Public Law 117-328, 136 Stat. 4459.

3. Published in the Federal Register and effective on January 16, 2026.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.