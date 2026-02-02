ARTICLE
2 February 2026

AG Nessel Sues Big Oil Over Alleged Antitrust Scheme To Stall Renewables

Michigan AG Dana Nessel filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against several fossil fuel companies and an industry trade association alleging...
  • Michigan AG Dana Nessel filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against several fossil fuel companies and an industry trade association alleging that the entities violated state and federal antitrust laws by conspiring to suppress competition from renewable energy.
  • According to the complaint, the defendants allegedly worked in concert over many years to impede the transition away from fossil fuels by limiting clean-energy innovation and adoption in order to preserve fossil fuel dominance in the transportation and energy markets.
  • The AG's office alleges the defendants' strategy included exiting or undermining renewable ventures, using patents and litigation to disadvantage competitors, shaping or withholding information about fossil-fuel impacts and alternatives, and coordinating through trade association activity.
  • The complaint seeks damages and equitable relief, including treble damages, civil penalties, injunctive relief, disgorgement, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other remedies.

