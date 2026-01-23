Revised Hart-Scott-Rodino Thresholds And Filing Fees Take Effect February 17, 2026

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced this year's revisions to the thresholds and filing fees under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR), applying to all transactions closing on or after February 17, 2026.

The FTC is required under the Clayton Act to revise the HSR thresholds annually based on changes in the gross national product, and this year's revisions represent an increase of approximately 5.9 percent over the current thresholds. The FTC is also required to revise the related HSR filing fee schedule based on changes in the gross national product and consumer price index.

Under HSR requirements, parties intending to merge, purchase, or sell voting securities or noncorporate interests or assets or engage in certain other acquisition transactions must provide both the FTC and Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) information regarding their operations and the proposed transaction if certain minimum jurisdictional thresholds are met. HSR stays the consummation of a covered transaction for the waiting period specified by law based on HSR's purpose to allow the FTC and DOJ time to detect and potentially address any perceived anti-competitive effects of a transaction.

Revised HSR Jurisdictional Thresholds

HSR filings are generally required if both the Size of Transaction and Size of Person jurisdictional thresholds are met and no exemption is available under the HSR regulations. As of February 17, 2026, the Size of Transaction threshold will be met if, as a result of the transaction, the acquiring party will hold voting securities, assets and/or noncorporate interests of the acquired party valued in excess of $133.9 million, up from the current threshold of $126.4 million.

The Size of Person threshold will generally be met as of February 17, 2026, if one party to the transaction has total assets or net sales of $267.8 million or more and the other party to the transaction has total assets or net sales (if a manufacturer) of $26.8 million or more – provided that this threshold will not apply to transactions valued at $535.5 million or more. The Size of Person threshold is measured at the ultimate parent entity level of each party and includes all entities controlled by each such ultimate parent entity.

Revised HSR Filing Fees

Each buyer is required to pay a filing fee in connection with any required filing under HSR. The applicable filing fee varies based on the value of the voting securities, assets and/or noncorporate interests to be held as a result of the transaction as determined pursuant to HSR requirements.

As of February 17, 2026, the HSR filing fee thresholds and corresponding fee amounts will be as follows:

Transaction Value as Determined Under HSR Filing Fee > $133.9 million but < $189.6 million $35,000 $189.6 million or more but < $586.9 million $110,000 $586.9 million or more but < $1.174 billion $275,000 $1.174 billion or more but < $2.347 billion $440,000 $2.347 billion or more but < $5.869 billion $875,000 $5.869 billion or more $2.46 million

Penalties for HSR Noncompliance

Noncompliance with HSR requirements may subject a person – or any officer, director or partner of such person – to civil penalties of up to $53,088 per day for each day of violation. In addition to any monetary penalties, courts may also order compliance with HSR requirements and an extension of the HSR waiting period until substantial compliance has occurred. Courts may also grant certain other equitable relief for any failure by a person to substantially comply with either the HSR premerger notification requirements or a request by regulators for additional information once an HSR filing has been made.

