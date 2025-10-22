Higher Ed Sector Must Adapt As Antitrust Scrutiny Intensifies

From financial aid to athlete compensation and early decision, colleges and universities are increasingly facing antitrust litigation under the Sherman Antitrust Act. The legal landscape is shifting fast, and institutions must adapt or risk being caught flat-footed.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law on 20 October 2025.

