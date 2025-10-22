ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Higher Ed Sector Must Adapt As Antitrust Scrutiny Intensifies

United States Antitrust/Competition Law
David Gringer
From financial aid to athlete compensation and early decision, colleges and universities are increasingly facing antitrust litigation under the Sherman Antitrust Act. The legal landscape is shifting fast, and institutions must adapt or risk being caught flat-footed.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law on 20 October 2025.

