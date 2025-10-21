Why Some Retail Deals Get Deeper Scrutiny? An Examination Of Retail Merger Review And Analysis (Podcast)

- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Retail mergers have increasingly captured public and regulatory attention as consumers grow concerned about consolidation and its impact on prices and competition. In this episode, Axinn Counsel Laura Onken joins Emily Blackburn of King & Spalding to share insights on how antitrust enforcers determine which retail mergers warrant closer examination.
Together with hosts Amanda Hamilton and Anora Wang, Laura discusses key factors that drive enforcement decisions, including how agencies approach market definition and divestiture requirements in the retail sector.
Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website
