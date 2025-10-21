ARTICLE
21 October 2025

Why Some Retail Deals Get Deeper Scrutiny? An Examination Of Retail Merger Review And Analysis (Podcast)

Laura C. Onken
Retail mergers have increasingly captured public and regulatory attention as consumers grow concerned about consolidation and its impact on prices and competition. In this episode, Axinn Counsel Laura Onken joins Emily Blackburn of King & Spalding to share insights on how antitrust enforcers determine which retail mergers warrant closer examination.

Together with hosts Amanda Hamilton and Anora Wang, Laura discusses key factors that drive enforcement decisions, including how agencies approach market definition and divestiture requirements in the retail sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Laura C. Onken
