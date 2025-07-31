U.S. Department Of Justice Antitrust Division – Launch Of New Whistleblower Rewards Program

The U.S. Department of Justice ("DoJ") Antitrust Division has launched a new Whistleblower Rewards Program in partnership with the United States Postal Service. The initiative is designed to incentivize individuals to report antitrust violations and related criminal conduct such as price fixing, bid rigging and market allocation schemes that often occur in secret and undermine fair competition across markets. By offering rewards of up to 30% of any resulting criminal fines, the DoJ seeks to encourage individuals with credible and timely information to come forward. This effort builds on the DoJ's broader strategy to enhance cartel detection, increase accountability and strengthen the integrity of markets without imposing additional cost to taxpayers.

(DoJ – 08.07.2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.