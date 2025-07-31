ARTICLE
31 July 2025

U.S. Department Of Justice Antitrust Division – Launch Of New Whistleblower Rewards Program

N
Nazali

Contributor

Nazali logo
“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Justice ("DoJ") Antitrust Division has launched a new Whistleblower Rewards Program in partnership with the United States Postal Service.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The U.S. Department of Justice ("DoJ") Antitrust Division has launched a new Whistleblower Rewards Program in partnership with the United States Postal Service. The initiative is designed to incentivize individuals to report antitrust violations and related criminal conduct such as price fixing, bid rigging and market allocation schemes that often occur in secret and undermine fair competition across markets. By offering rewards of up to 30% of any resulting criminal fines, the DoJ seeks to encourage individuals with credible and timely information to come forward. This effort builds on the DoJ's broader strategy to enhance cartel detection, increase accountability and strengthen the integrity of markets without imposing additional cost to taxpayers.

(DoJ – 08.07.2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More