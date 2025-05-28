What's Happening In Germany And Portugal? Catching Up With International Enforcers At The 2025 Spring Meeting (Podcast)

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.
While on site at the 2025 Spring Meeting of the ABA Antitrust Law Section, managing partner Jeny Maier and partner James Hunsberger conducted one-on-one interviews for the Our Curious Amalgam podcast...
