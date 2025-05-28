ARTICLE
28 May 2025

What's Happening In Germany And Portugal? Catching Up With International Enforcers At The 2025 Spring Meeting (Podcast)

Worldwide Antitrust/Competition Law
James K. Hunsberger and Jeny M. Maier

While on site at the 2025 Spring Meeting of the ABA Antitrust Law Section, managing partner Jeny Maier and partner James Hunsberger conducted one-on-one interviews for the Our Curious Amalgam podcast, featuring senior competition enforcers from across the globe.

In the first segment, James engages in a compelling conversation with Andreas Mundt, President of Germany's Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) and Chair of the Steering Group of the International Competition Network (ICN), exploring recent developments within the agency and the ICN. In the second segment, Jeny sits down with Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, President of the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC), for a thoughtful discussion on enforcement priorities in Portugal and his personal inspirations outside of antitrust. Their insightful interviews anchor this episode and offer listeners a unique global perspective on competition enforcement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
James K. Hunsberger
Jeny M. Maier
