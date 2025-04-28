State Antitrust Enforcement Roundup: New Laws; New Potential Legislation; And New (And Broader) Areas Of Focus

The number of U.S. states implementing or considering new antitrust laws (or supplementing existing laws) targeting proposed transactions continues to grow. As detailed in our healthcare merger matrix, many states have focused their attention on the healthcare industry, and that continues to be the case, for example, in New York, where a broad range of proposed transactions involving health care entities could be subject to filing requirements and suspensory rules before they can close.

Moreover, and as detailed below, recently adopted laws and legislation under consideration in certain states are not limited to transactions involving healthcare providers or payors, nor are such developments limited to "blue" (politically more liberal) states, with Arkansas, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia, among others, undergoing or considering substantial expansions of their respective antitrust laws.

Arkansas Adopts Law Banning Pharmacy Benefit Managers from Owning Pharmacies

On April 16, 2025, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed HB 1150 into law, which will prohibit pharmacy benefit managers ("PBMs") from owning pharmacies. This Arkansas law is the first of its kind and provides that a pharmacy benefits manager shall not acquire a direct or indirect interest in, or otherwise hold, directly or indirectly, a permit for the retail sale of drugs or medicines as of January 1, 2026.

California Considers Expansive New Antitrust Laws

In 2022, the California Law Review Commission (CLRC) was asked by the California Legislature to consider and recommend revisions to the state's competition laws, i.e., the Cartwright Act. As a result of its review, the CLRC has recommended substantial revisions to the state's antitrust regime.

The CLRC's recommended changes cover the antitrust enforcement waterfront, from single firm conduct (monopolization and attempted monopolization) to concerted action. With respect to mergers, the CLRC found that California should adopt its own, independent merger control regime (today the state may only challenge deals under the federal Clayton Act). Most notably, the CLRC proposed that California become more aggressive when it comes to challenging proposed transactions by adopting a lesser standard to challenge deals than the federal standard, which requires the FTC or DOJ to provide that it is more likely than not that a deal would substantially lessen competition.

Washington State Enacts First-in-the-Nation General Premerger Notification Law; Colorado, D.C., Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, and West Virginia Considering Similar Legislation

The state of Washington became the first state to enact a state-level general premerger requirement. While many states have industry-specific notification laws (e.g., for health care mergers), this is the first general premerger notification requirement for a state. The law is modeled on the Uniform Antitrust Premerger Notification Act. Similar legislation is under consideration in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and West Virginia.

Starting July 27, 2025, any person that files a federal Hart-Scott-Rodino ("HSR") filing must also submit contemporaneously a copy of the HSR form to the state if the person meets one of three criteria:

the person's "principle place of business" is in Washington; or the person (or a person it controls directly or indirectly) has annual net sales in Washington for the goods or services involved in the proposed transaction that are at least 20% of the Federal HSR size of transaction filing threshold (at present, 20% is $25,280,000); or the person is a healthcare provider or provider organization in Washington (filing already required under Washington's existing healthcare transaction law).

All required Washington filers must submit a copy of their federal HSR form to the state. Filers whose principle place of business is in Washington must also file the additional documentary material filed with an HSR form. Notably, the state may, upon request, require any filer to submit the additional documentary material, even if their principle place of business is not in Washington. There is no filing fee for the state filing and it does not trigger a suspensory waiting period. However, failure to file may result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per day of noncompliance.

