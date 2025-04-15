Meador Confirmed As FTC Commissioner

Mark R. Meador was confirmed by the U.S. Senate today as an FTC Commissioner. He becomes the third member of the Commission, joining Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak. Meador's term expires in September 2031.

Upon his confirmation, Meador posted in social media, "I'm deeply humbled to be confirmed by the Senate to serve on the @FTC. It's time to get to work."

Before joining the FTC, Meador worked in private practice, at the Heritage Foundation Tech Policy Center, and as Deputy Chief Counsel for Antitrust and Competition Policy for Sen. Mike Lee. He has also previously worked in the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and in the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

In announcing the confirmation, Ferguson said, "I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the Commission. Mark is a brilliant antitrust lawyer who will be a great asset to the Trump-Vance FTC."

The two Democrats serving on the Commission, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, were fired by the President last month. They have sued, challenging the firing as unlawful.

