Takeaways From The ABA Antitrust In The Americas Conference

Winston Antitrust Partner Sofia Arguello attended the 2025 Antitrust in the Americas Conference on May 19-20, 2025 in Cartagena, Columbia. The conference explored the latest in competition, data privacy, and consumer protection across the Americas. It featured in-depth panels on the most pressing competition enforcement and policy issues shaping markets in the region, with insights from top government enforcers, corporate counsel, and leading practitioners. Discussions included recent trends in abuse of dominance, jurisdictional differences in merger control, and the increasing scrutiny of competition issues in the sports sector across the region.

Key Takeaways:

Expansion of Enforcement Activity

Competition enforcement continues to intensify in the region, with a notable uptick in investigations and actions in digital markets, traditional financial services, and labor markets. Leniency applications and cartel enforcement are also on the rise. Recent landmark cases demonstrate the region's commitment to robust cartel enforcement.

AI and Algorithms in the Spotlight

The use of algorithmic pricing tools that aggregate and analyze competitor pricing data is under heightened antitrust scrutiny across countries in the region.

Big Tech Enforcement Remains a Priority

Major cases involving Apple and Google continue across the region, reflecting a sustained focus on digital dominance, app store practices, and data-driven market power. These cases are shaping the future of platform regulation in the Americas.

Sports Sector Faces New Antitrust Challenges:

Competition authorities are increasingly examining the unique dynamics of the sports industry, including governance structures, athlete mobility, and broadcasting rights.

Regional Cooperation is Strong but Uneven

Efforts to harmonize competition laws and improve cross-border cooperation among competition authorities in the Americas remain strong. However, political shifts across the region are influencing antitrust enforcement priorities, with political volatility in some countries continuing to create uncertainty. The interplay between antitrust, industrial policy, and national economic goals is becoming more pronounced, particularly in emerging sectors. Competition agencies are working to build resilient frameworks for cooperation despite these headwinds.

