Navigating Global Politics: The Future Of Antitrust Merger Policy And Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) (Video)

Axinn antitrust group chair Mike Keeley, along with Slaughter & May partner Jordan Ellison in Brussels and JunHe LLP partner Janet Hui in Beijing shared their valuable insights and perspectives on how these political shifts impact regulatory frameworks and business strategies, including:
- How the new administration in the US may have an impact on relationships among enforcement agencies around the world.
- European regulators' possible de-emphasis on regulating US tech companies
- How the collapsing together of competition policy, foreign investment policy, and national security policy in China and around the world may make deals more complicated.
Webinar Replay
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.