13 January 2025

Will The Past Be The Future? Looking Back At 2024 And Forward To 2025 (Podcast)

Partner James Hunsberger appeared, along with Alicia Downey (Downey Law), Anora Wang (Arnold & Porter ), Brendan Coffman (Wilson Sonsini), Matthew Hall (McGuireWoods)...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
James K. Hunsberger

Partner James Hunsberger appeared, along with Alicia Downey (Downey Law), Anora Wang (Arnold & Porter ), Brendan Coffman (Wilson Sonsini), Matthew Hall (McGuireWoods), and Derek Jackson (Cohen & Gresser), on "Our Curious Amalgam," the ABA's Antitrust podcast, to discuss 2024's notable developments and trends and insights regarding the emerging topics and themes of the coming year.

