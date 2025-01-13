Will The Past Be The Future? Looking Back At 2024 And Forward To 2025 (Podcast)

Partner James Hunsberger appeared, along with Alicia Downey (Downey Law), Anora Wang (Arnold & Porter ), Brendan Coffman (Wilson Sonsini), Matthew Hall (McGuireWoods), and Derek Jackson (Cohen & Gresser), on "Our Curious Amalgam," the ABA's Antitrust podcast, to discuss 2024's notable developments and trends and insights regarding the emerging topics and themes of the coming year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.