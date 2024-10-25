The New HSR Rules Are Here: What Dealmakers Need To Know

self

On October 10th, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously approved the first significant revisions to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act filing regime since its inception over 40 years ago. The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice also endorsed the new rules. As adopted, the new rules will not only substantially increase the complexity of merger filings and the time required to prepare them, but also the burden and costs borne by reporting parties. Unless enjoined by a federal court, these rules will go into effect in early January 2025.

The Sheppard Mullin team has been monitoring this situation since the FTC and DOJ released their first attempt at proposed HSR Act revisions over a year ago. Join us for a discussion of the key takeaways from the final rules and how reporting parties should prepare for them.

