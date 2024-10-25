ARTICLE
25 October 2024

The New HSR Rules Are Here: What Dealmakers Need To Know

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On October 10th, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously approved the first significant revisions to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act filing regime since its inception over 40 years ago.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of John D. Carroll
Photo of Leo Caseria
Photo of Malika Levarlet
Photo of Jared P. Nagley
Photo of Bevin M.B. Newman
Authors

On October 10th, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously approved the first significant revisions to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act filing regime since its inception over 40 years ago. The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice also endorsed the new rules. As adopted, the new rules will not only substantially increase the complexity of merger filings and the time required to prepare them, but also the burden and costs borne by reporting parties. Unless enjoined by a federal court, these rules will go into effect in early January 2025.

The Sheppard Mullin team has been monitoring this situation since the FTC and DOJ released their first attempt at proposed HSR Act revisions over a year ago. Join us for a discussion of the key takeaways from the final rules and how reporting parties should prepare for them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John D. Carroll
John D. Carroll
Photo of Leo Caseria
Leo Caseria
Photo of Malika Levarlet
Malika Levarlet
Photo of Jared P. Nagley
Jared P. Nagley
Photo of Bevin M.B. Newman
Bevin M.B. Newman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More