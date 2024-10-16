ARTICLE
16 October 2024

Long-Awaited Revisions To HSR Reporting Rules Set To Take Effect This January

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") has announced a final rulemaking on a unanimous vote that will expand the reporting requirements for mergers and acquisitions...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Bryan A. Cruz
Person photo placeholder
Photo of John Ingrassia
Authors

The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") has announced a final rulemaking on a unanimous vote that will expand the reporting requirements for mergers and acquisitions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act"). The new reporting requirements will go into effect after the new year in mid-January 2025. No changes will be made to the scope of transactions that are subject to HSR reporting.

The slate of changes, while less onerous than the expansive rules initially proposed in June 2023, nevertheless will change the reporting landscape and add significant additional disclosures to the HSR process. The 5-0 vote no doubt represents a compromise on the scope of the expanded reporting. According to Republican FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak's statement issued on the rulemaking, "[o]f the twenty-nine primary proposals in the NPRM, ten were rejected entirely, including, among others, the request for labor information, the obligation to produce draft transaction documents, and the requirements to create organizational charts."

Still, numerous additional disclosure requirements survive in the final rule, including reporting on officers and directors, identifying deal "team leads", submission of additional transaction related documents (including certain draft transaction agreements), submission of certain regular course business plans, and requiring descriptions of business lines, overlap products and supply relationships, including with respect to products and services still under development and that are not yet generating revenues (along with projected revenues and volumes for pipeline products). In line with the FTC's recent focus on private equity, the revised HSR reporting will require disclosure of certain limited partners that have veto or approval rights.

A detailed overview of the expanded reporting requirements will be released next week, along with an invitation to our upcoming webinar on the rules.

Long-Awaited Revisions to HSR Reporting Rules Set to Take Effect This January

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bryan A. Cruz
Bryan A. Cruz
Person photo placeholder
Jennifer Ok
Photo of John Ingrassia
John Ingrassia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More