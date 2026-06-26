NY ​“Synthetic Performer” Law Goes Into Effect (Podcast)

How should brands disclose AI-generated people in advertising—and what happens when the rules aren’t clear? In this episode, we unpack New York’s new ​“synthetic performer” law...

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How should brands disclose AI-generated people in advertising—and what happens when the rules aren’t clear? In this episode, we unpack New York’s new ​“synthetic performer” law, which requires advertisers to conspicuously disclose when ads feature AI-generated or algorithmically created human-like performers. We explore the many unanswered questions surrounding the law, including whether it applies to background characters, partial performers, and other common creative elements, as well as the challenges advertisers face in determining what qualifies as a sufficiently clear disclosure. As states continue to push AI transparency requirements into the advertising space, companies using AI-generated content should be paying close attention to how these new rules could reshape marketing compliance and creative strategy.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

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