Reimagining Public Safety: A NAAG Eastern Region Meeting Recap

The National Association of Attorneys General, together with New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, hosted the NAAG Eastern Region Meeting from September 8 to 10, 2025, in historic Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Centered around the theme Reimagining Public Safety, the meeting convened AGs and their staff, legal professionals, and subject matter experts to explore innovative approaches to law enforcement and community well-being. Discussions focused on strengthening government and community partnerships in violence intervention, advancing firearm safety and enforcement strategies, and transforming public safety through the integration of mental health professionals into police responses. Speakers also examined public safety concerns related to environmental issues, including the application of general consumer protection statutes to protect consumers in this context. The discussion further addressed the legal complexities that arise when municipalities pursue enforcement actions independently of state authorities. The meeting also addressed interagency coordination on safety and human rights in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across 11 US cities, Canada, and Mexico.

Reflecting the evolving legal landscape, the meeting included a timely session on artificial intelligence. Panelists examined enforcement challenges in the age of AI, emerging legal frameworks, and the application of UDAP laws to rapidly advancing technologies. They emphasized the importance of continuous testing and transparency in AI development. An assistant attorney general said there are benefits to AI use, but representations to consumers need to be accurate. He further emphasized that consumer behavior can impact AI outcomes, and companies must understand and address this dynamic. Another panelist noted that transparency can align with financial goals, as consumer trust is essential to market success.

The most powerful moment of the meeting came from the Honorable Esther Salas, United States District Court Judge for the District of New Jersey, who shared her personal experience with violence against the judiciary, including the tragic loss of her son.

The fall season continues to be active for NAAG, with the upcoming NAAG NASCO Charities Conference, featuring a public day on October 7, and the NAAG Consumer Protection Fall Conference, with its public day scheduled for October 21. We will be there to provide the latest updates.

