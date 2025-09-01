Ad Law News And Views - August 2025

This summer, our Ad Law team has been logging frequent flyer miles, hitting the open road, and making memories from coast to coast. Here's a glimpse of some of the destinations they've visited:

Speaking of exploring across the country, we recently unveiled a state privacy laws map as part of our State Privacy Laws Resource Center. You can explore our state privacy laws map here. This informational resource is intended to help businesses track comprehensive state privacy laws and includes cross-references to enacted legislation and laws.

CONGRATULATIONS

We're proud to share that seven members of Kelley Drye's Advertising Law practice have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. This highly respected referral guide is based on annual peer-review surveys, and the attorneys selected for inclusion are recognized for their outstanding reputations and excellence in legal work.

These acknowledgments are part of the firm's broader recognition, with 64 Kelley Drye attorneys across 18 practice areas named to this year's guide.

Check out the full rankings here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2025 State AG Webinar Series: Hawaii

In the latest webinar in our 2025 State AG Webinar series on consumer protection priorities, our State AG team welcomed guest speakers Christopher J.I. Leong, Supervising Deputy Attorney General, Commerce and Economic Development Division, State of Hawaii Department of the Attorney General, and Mana Moriarty, Executive Director, Office of Consumer Protection to speak about how both agencies approach consumer protection issues from a different–and yet very similar–lens.

To view the Zoom recording, click here.

Adtech Privacy Pain Points: Top Takeaways for Effective Opt-Out Compliance

As privacy enforcement ramps up, effectively managing opt-out requirements under state privacy laws is a top risk mitigation measure. Without a robust backend framework, businesses may find themselves out of compliance and exposed to legal claims that they have not discontinued the sale, sharing, or use of personal data for targeted advertising. Kelley Drye Partner and Privacy Chair Alysa Hutnik and Special Counsel Céline Guillou and Alex Schneider hosted this webinar, unpacking the top compliance pain points and sharing actionable steps to close opt-out gaps.

To view the Zoom recording, click here.

IN THE NEWS AND LATEST UPDATES

Get these and other stories in real time when you subscribe to the Ad Law Access blog.

Last week, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his resignation from the position effective September 8. He issued a press release reporting that he is leaving to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the FBI, in alignment with his background as a prosecutor. The Missouri Governor has already appointed a successor: Catherine Hanaway, a former speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives who made history as the first female to serve in that role, and former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Missouri. She will be able to serve as AG until the end of 2028, although she has already indicated that she intends to run for re-election.

With the effective date of S.B. 140 fast approaching, many text marketers may be wondering what these changes mean and how to implement them. Here, we address some of the most common questions and outline key takeaways for businesses. Click on any question to jump directly to the answer.

Recently, a bipartisan group of 37 state attorneys general led by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez sent a letter to the head of Instagram regarding Instagram's recently-implemented location sharing feature. The letter states that the AGs have "serious concern" over the feature, which allows users' "precise locations to be displayed on a map." The AGs contend that the feature "raises significant public safety and data concerns," particularly for vulnerable users like children and survivors of domestic violence.

In early August, the National Association of Attorneys General, led by its 2025 President, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, hosted the Presidential Initiative Summit in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. General Formella's year-long initiative seeks to build on the progress AGs have made in addressing the opioid crisis, with a renewed focus on the growing threats posed by fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Early Warning Services LLC (EWS), the parent company of digital payment network Zelle. AG James asserts that Zelle was designed "without critical safety features," allegedly allowing over $1 billion in scam payments to be transferred over the Zelle network.

AG CHRONICLES

Be sure to check out AG Chronicles: a monthly newsletter breaking down State Attorneys General consumer protection issues and highlighting news from the states. You may subscribe here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.