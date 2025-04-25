ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Negative Option And Continuity Marketing

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Leonard Gordon (Venable LLP)
Join us as we spotlight select chapters of Venable's popular Advertising Law Tool Kit, which helps marketing teams navigate their organization's legal risk. Click here to download the entire Tool Kit.

The Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general, and class action plaintiffs continue to scrutinize negative option and continuity offers, including automatic renewals, free-to-pay conversions, and continuity programs.

The FTC's updated Negative Option Rule mandates clear disclosures, unambiguous affirmative consent, and simple cancellation mechanisms. Marketers must disclose material terms such as price, frequency, and cancellation details prominently and understandably, including on mobile devices. Consumers should give informed consent and receive post-transaction confirmations and renewal reminders. Companies must honor cancellation and refund policies and address complaints effectively.

A web-based cancellation option is crucial for online enrollments. Avoiding liability requires compliance with disclosure and consent rules, ensuring easy cancellations, and promptly addressing consumer concerns and complaints.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Leonard Gordon (Venable LLP)
