Negative Option And Continuity Marketing

The Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general, and class action plaintiffs continue to scrutinize negative option and continuity offers, including automatic renewals, free-to-pay conversions, and continuity programs.

The FTC's updated Negative Option Rule mandates clear disclosures, unambiguous affirmative consent, and simple cancellation mechanisms. Marketers must disclose material terms such as price, frequency, and cancellation details prominently and understandably, including on mobile devices. Consumers should give informed consent and receive post-transaction confirmations and renewal reminders. Companies must honor cancellation and refund policies and address complaints effectively.

A web-based cancellation option is crucial for online enrollments. Avoiding liability requires compliance with disclosure and consent rules, ensuring easy cancellations, and promptly addressing consumer concerns and complaints.

