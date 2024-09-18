ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Home Depot Settles "Scanner Violation" Lawsuit With California District Attorneys

FK
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Home Depot agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle charges that the company overcharged consumers in its stores.
The case – which was brought by the DAs of Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Sonoma Counties – alleged that Home Deport charged consumers prices that were higher than the retailer's advertised or posted prices. In this case, the concern was apparently about "scanner violations" – in other words, prices posted in store were not the same as the price once the product was scanned in at the register.

In announcing the case, LA District Attorney George Gascon said, "When companies engage in deceptive practices, they not only cheat consumers but also gain an unjust advantage over businesses that operate ethically and transparently. This settlement is a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated and underscores our commitment to safeguarding the rights of consumers in our community."

As part of the settlement, Home Depot agreed to implement a price accuracy program, which adds more audits and training and eliminates price increases on weekend days. The settlement also requires Home Depot to pay $1,700,000 in civil penalties and $277,251 in costs and restitution.

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

