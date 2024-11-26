ARTICLE
26 November 2024

PCAOB To Consider Proposed Rule Amendment To Registration Program

On November 8, 2024, the PCAOB announced it will hold an open meeting on November 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET, in which the Board will consider adopting a proposed rule amendment to the PCAOB's registration program. The amendment would establish a new procedural mechanism to address situations in which a registered firm has ceased to exist, is nonoperational, or no longer wishes to remain registered, as demonstrated by its failures to file annual reports on PCAOB Form 2 and pay annual fees for at least two consecutive reporting years.

The public may join the meeting in watch-only or listen-only modes. The virtual meeting link is available here.

