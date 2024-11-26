PCAOB To Consider Proposed Rule Amendment To Registration Program

On November 8, 2024, the PCAOB announced it will hold an open meeting on November 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET, in which the Board will consider adopting a proposed rule amendment to the PCAOB's registration program. The amendment would establish a new procedural mechanism to address situations in which a registered firm has ceased to exist, is nonoperational, or no longer wishes to remain registered, as demonstrated by its failures to file annual reports on PCAOB Form 2 and pay annual fees for at least two consecutive reporting years.

The public may join the meeting in watch-only or listen-only modes. The virtual meeting link is available here.

