OJT S2, E9: Empirical Insights And The Case For Reform With Professor Dr Vince Morabito, Monash University (Podcast)

In this episode of On Just Terms, partners Jason Betts and Melissa Gladstone are joined by Professor Vince Morabito, one of Australia's leading empirical researchers on class actions.

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In this episode of On Just Terms, partners Jason Betts and Melissa Gladstone are joined by Professor Vince Morabito, one of Australia's leading empirical researchers on class actions.

Drawing on decades of data, Professor Morabito explores common misconceptions about the class action system, the factors driving filing rates, and the impact of Victoria's group costs order regime.

He also discusses concerns about rising GCO rates, assesses whether access to justice objectives are being achieved, and shares his views on key areas for reform, including competing class actions, class closure mechanisms, and the potential role of a public litigation fund.

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