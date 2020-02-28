United States:
Hard Forks And Airdrops — The IRS Issues Cryptocurrency Tax Guidance
28 February 2020
Jones Day
The IRS's first guidance on the taxation of cryptocurrency
in five years provides some new insights, but also leaves several
issues unresolved. Jones Day partner Lori Hellkamp discusses
Revenue Ruling 2019-24, with particular attention to the tax
treatment of "hard forks" and "airdrops," tips
for remaining compliant, and the remaining questions relating to
the taxation of virtual currencies.
