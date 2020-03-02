Yesterday, Facebook announced that it is putting additional restrictions in place about advertising related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Under Facebook's new policy, it is prohibiting ads for products that refer to the coronavirus in ways "intended to create a panic or imply that their products guarantee a cure or prevent people from contracting it." For example, Facebook will not allow ads for face masks on its platforms that imply that they are the only ones still available or that claim that they are guaranteed to prevent the virus from spreading.
Facebook said, "As world health officials issue new guidance and warnings about coronavirus (COVID-19), we're continuing our work to connect people to information from regional and local health organizations and limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the virus."
Facebook also said that anyone who searches for coronavirus-related information on Facebook will be shown educational pop-ups connecting them to expert health organizations, such as the World Health Organization.
