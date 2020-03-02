In Lebanon County Employees' Retirement Fund, et al. v. AmerisourceBergen Corporation, the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered the inspection of the books and records of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, one of the leading opioid distributors in the country, for the purpose of investigating potential mismanagement or breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the company's distribution of opioids.
Cadwalader attorneys provide analysis here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.